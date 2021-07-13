India vs England 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 3rd T20I online on Live TV

Indian women's cricket team will aim to end the tour of England on a high by clinching series victory in the third T20I on Wednesday.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team lost the opening T20I by 18 runs (DLS method) but came back to level the series, beating the hosts by eight runs last Sunday.

Batting first, India made 140 for the loss of eight wickets. Batting sensation Shafali Verma gave her team a great start, scoring 48 in just 38 deliveries. Harmanpreet also made important contributing of 31 while Deepti Sharma remained unbeten on 24.

England were off to a good start with opener Tammy Beaumont making a fine half-century – 59 off 50 and skipper Heather Knight scored 30. The home team were 106-2 and looked comfortable in chase but then collapsed under pressure from Indian bowlers and some inspired fielding efforts.

In the end, they could score 140 for the loss of eight wickets.

"I will give credit to our bowlers, their field placement was important, and the fielding was outstanding," said Harmanpreet during the post-match presentation ceremony.

After the game, India were fined 20 percent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate.

Here's all you need to know about the third T20I between England and India:

When is the third T20I between England and India?

The third T20I between England and India is on 14 July, Wednesday.

Where will the third T20I between England and India be played?

The third T20I between England and India will be played at the County Ground, Chelmsford.

What time will the match begin?

The third T20I between England and India will begin at 11 pm IST. The toss will take place at 10.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The third T20I between England and India will be telecast on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD. The match will also be live-streamed on SONY LIV. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.