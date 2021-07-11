India vs England 2021 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch 2nd T20I online on Live TV

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co will look to bounce back in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series in Hove to make it 1-1. They lost to England in the first T20I by 18 runs.

Putting England to bat first in the first match, the visitors failed to stop Nat Sciver (27-ball 55) and Amy Jones (27-ball 43) as the hosts put on 177/7 in their alooted 20 overs.

There were some moments of brilliance from India in the field as they took two stunning catches in the deep. Harleen Deol and Harmanpreet herself took those blinders.

However, India ran out of gas as they never looked comfortable in the case till the rain started pouring down and ended the match eventually which led to the hosts winning the game by DLS method.

India need to improve on death bowling and top-order batting if they want to give themselves any chance of staying alive in the series.

Here's all you need to know about the second T20I between England and India:

When is the second T20I between England and India?

The second T20I between England and India is on 11 July, Sunday.

Where will the second T20I between England and India be played?

The second T20I between England and India will be played at the County Ground in Hove.

What time will the match begin?

The second T20I between England and India will begin at 7 pm IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

The second T20I between England and India will be telecast on SONY TEN 1 & SONY TEN 1 HD. The match will also be live-streamed on SONY LIV. You can also catch the live updates on firstpost.com.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.

England: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Tash Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nat Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Danni Wyatt.