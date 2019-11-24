Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma displayed a clinical bowling performance as India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on Sunday on the third day of the day-night Test at the Eden Gardens.

With this win, India have won the two-match series with a 2-0 score and have consolidated their position at the top of World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 360 points from six matches.

This was India's seventh consecutive Test series win and 12th home series win.

Resuming day three at 152/6, Bangladesh lost their seventh wicket almost immediately as Umesh Yadav dismissed Ebadot Hossain (0) on a short-ball and had him caught at the hands of skipper Virat Kohli at third slip.

Al-Amin Hossain next came out to bat and he along with Mushfiqur Rahim put up a brief 32-run stand, but their vigil at the crease was finally ended by Umesh Yadav as he sent back the batsman Mushfiqur (74) back to the pavilion in the 40th over, reducing 184/8.

The ninth wicket was taken by Umesh Yadav and it proved to be the final scalp as Mahmudullah did not come out to bat after retiring hurt on day two of the match due to a hamstring injury.

Bangladesh were bundled out for 193 in the final innings. Umesh picked up five wickets whereas Ishant scalped four wickets.

As usual, Twitterati were all praise for Virat Kohli and Co, who are unbeaten in the latest ICC World Test Championship, with seven wins out of seven.

King Kohli never stops reaching new heights

Captains winning most Tests by innings margin:

22 Graeme Smith

14 Steve Waugh

12 Peter May

11 Clive Lloyd

11 Stephen Fleming

11 Andrew Strauss

11 VIRAT KOHLI#PinkBallTest #PinkBall #INDvBAN — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) November 24, 2019

Needless to say, this pace attack looks terrifying!

India's Test wins in which spinners did not pick any wickets: v SA, Johannesburg, 2018 v Ban, Kolkata, 2019 India's current pace attack is at the very best in their history. #IndvBan — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 24, 2019

We were alive to watch a Home Test in which two Indian spinners who have 573 wickets among them bowl just 7 overs in a completed Test. #PaceisPace #IndvBan — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) November 24, 2019

Will any team beat India in the near future in Tests?

This was India’s 7th consecutive Test victory - their longest streak ever. Their previous longest was six consecutive victories, back in 2013.#INDvBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 24, 2019

Winning by spin is fun but winning by pace is more fun!#IndianCricket — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) November 24, 2019

Well, time flies!

Four years ago, against South Africa, India's spinners took 61 wickets to 9 for the quicks. In this series, spin got but 5 (none in this test) vs 33 to pace. The times, they are a changin'! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 24, 2019

The first of many day night Tests in India?

Privileged to be a part of the #PinkBallTest, was a great experience to play the game in front of a packed Eden Gardens crowd.

Thank you @BCCI & CAB for promoting the D/N Test in India. And a big cheers to our pace bowling trio who took all the wickets in this game. #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/pF6EQ0UMHL — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) November 24, 2019

With inputs from ANI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.