India vs Bangladesh: 'Winning by spin is fun, but winning by pace is more fun', Twitter reacts to hosts' dominant win in day night Test
Here's how Twitter users reacted to yet another dominant display from India in the day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs MAH Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MUM Vs JHA Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs PUN Karnataka beat Punjab by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs JHA Karnataka beat Jharkhand by 13 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR Vs DEL Baroda beat Delhi by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs MUM Tamil Nadu beat Mumbai by 7 wickets
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 61 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 5 runs
- India Women in West Indies, 5 T20Is Series, 2019 WIW Vs INDW India Women beat West Indies Women by 7 wickets
- Bangladesh in India, 2 Test Series, 2019 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG Vs WI Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG vs WI - Nov 27th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ vs ENG - Nov 29th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS vs PAK - Nov 29th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 9th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR vs DEL - Nov 24th, 2019, 06:30 PM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR vs MUM - Nov 25th, 2019, 09:45 AM IST
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 BAR vs HAR - Nov 25th, 2019, 01:45 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: BJP trying to poach MLAs from other parties, says Congress leader Ashok Chavan
-
Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea move Supreme Court, seek review of certain directions on AGR issue
-
Maharashtra political crisis: Congress' opportunistic alliance with Shiv Sena betrays its Nehruvian legacy of multiculturalism; mimicking BJP not answer
-
Hong Kong votes in election amid heavy police deployment; ruling camp, Beijing hope for support following disruption caused by anti-govt stir
-
Protesting JNU students deserve your support not condemnation, writes ex-SC judge Markandey Katju
-
Premier League: Manchester City weathered Chelsea's early onslaught before gradually working up field in 2-1 win
-
Hellaro, National Award-winning Gujarati film, is a beautiful ode to female desire and defiance
-
Remembering Shaukat Kaifi, who brought integrity of purpose to roles and etched her name in theatre, film history
-
For Jaisalmer's camel owners, an uncertain future brought on by economics of change
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma displayed a clinical bowling performance as India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on Sunday on the third day of the day-night Test at the Eden Gardens.
With this win, India have won the two-match series with a 2-0 score and have consolidated their position at the top of World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 360 points from six matches.
This was India's seventh consecutive Test series win and 12th home series win.
Resuming day three at 152/6, Bangladesh lost their seventh wicket almost immediately as Umesh Yadav dismissed Ebadot Hossain (0) on a short-ball and had him caught at the hands of skipper Virat Kohli at third slip.
Al-Amin Hossain next came out to bat and he along with Mushfiqur Rahim put up a brief 32-run stand, but their vigil at the crease was finally ended by Umesh Yadav as he sent back the batsman Mushfiqur (74) back to the pavilion in the 40th over, reducing 184/8.
The ninth wicket was taken by Umesh Yadav and it proved to be the final scalp as Mahmudullah did not come out to bat after retiring hurt on day two of the match due to a hamstring injury.
Bangladesh were bundled out for 193 in the final innings. Umesh picked up five wickets whereas Ishant scalped four wickets.
As usual, Twitterati were all praise for Virat Kohli and Co, who are unbeaten in the latest ICC World Test Championship, with seven wins out of seven.
King Kohli never stops reaching new heights
Needless to say, this pace attack looks terrifying!
Will any team beat India in the near future in Tests?
Well, time flies!
The first of many day night Tests in India?
With inputs from ANI
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Nov 24, 2019 15:37:45 IST
Also See
India vs Bangladesh: Al-Amin Hossain pleased with bowlers' display under lights, says visitors got inspired after Virat Kohli's wicket
India vs Bangladesh: Indian tour the toughest test, but Tigers falling miles behind the game, with or without Shakib Al Hasan
India vs Bangladesh: It's fantastic, but only occasionally, says visitors' coach Russell Domingo on pink ball Tests