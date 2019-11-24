First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
PAK in AUS | 1st Test Nov 21, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Bangladesh: 'Winning by spin is fun, but winning by pace is more fun', Twitter reacts to hosts' dominant win in day night Test

Here's how Twitter users reacted to yet another dominant display from India in the day-night Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 24, 2019 15:37:45 IST

Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma displayed a clinical bowling performance as India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on Sunday on the third day of the day-night Test at the Eden Gardens.

With this win, India have won the two-match series with a 2-0 score and have consolidated their position at the top of World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 360 points from six matches.

This was India's seventh consecutive Test series win and 12th home series win.

Resuming day three at 152/6, Bangladesh lost their seventh wicket almost immediately as Umesh Yadav dismissed Ebadot Hossain (0) on a short-ball and had him caught at the hands of skipper Virat Kohli at third slip.

Al-Amin Hossain next came out to bat and he along with Mushfiqur Rahim put up a brief 32-run stand, but their vigil at the crease was finally ended by Umesh Yadav as he sent back the batsman Mushfiqur (74) back to the pavilion in the 40th over, reducing 184/8.

The ninth wicket was taken by Umesh Yadav and it proved to be the final scalp as Mahmudullah did not come out to bat after retiring hurt on day two of the match due to a hamstring injury.

Bangladesh were bundled out for 193 in the final innings. Umesh picked up five wickets whereas Ishant scalped four wickets.

As usual, Twitterati were all praise for Virat Kohli and Co, who are unbeaten in the latest ICC World Test Championship, with seven wins out of seven.

King Kohli never stops reaching new heights

Needless to say, this pace attack looks terrifying!

Will any team beat India in the near future in Tests?

Well, time flies!

The first of many day night Tests in India?

With inputs from ANI

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 24, 2019 15:37:45 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Cricket, Day-Night Test, IND Vs BAN, India, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, Indian Cricket Team, Pink Ball Test, Sports, Team India

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all