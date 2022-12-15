Bangladesh were left in tatters at the end of Day 2 on 133/8 against India's 404 in the first innings. India led by 271 runs at Stumps on Day 2. A follow-on will be impending on Bangladesh.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
IND vs BAN 2nd ODI Highlights: Rohit Sharma remains unbeaten on 51 off 27, taking the game to the very final ball only for the Men in Blue to fall short in the end by five runs
Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli scored 210 and 113 respectively, sharing a 290-run second-wicket stand as India defeated Bangladesh by 227 runs in the third ODI in Chattogram.
While India dominated the third ODI of the series, they will have to ponder over some questions after a series defeat to Bangladesh.