India vs Bangladesh: Visitors in control of first Test as Tigers crumble against Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh were left in tatters at the end of Day 2 on 133/8 against India's 404 in the first innings. India led by 271 runs at Stumps on Day 2. A follow-on will be impending on Bangladesh.

FirstCricket Staff

December 15th, 2022

18:18:16 IST

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.