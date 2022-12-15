Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

Bangladesh were left in tatters at the end of Day 2 on 133/8 against India's 404 in the first innings. India led by 271 runs at Stumps on Day 2. A follow-on will be impending on Bangladesh.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a magical spell of 4/ 33 on his comeback. BCCI/ Twitter

Bangladesh were able to get the wicket of dangerous Shreyas Iyer early on day 2 before he could reach the three-figure mark. AP

However, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav stitched a 92-run eighth-wicket partnership and brought India closer to a total of 400. AP

India’s fast bowlers breathed fire to start the second innings of the match, knocking over four top-order batters for 56 runs. Mohammed Siraj bowled Litton Das after an altercation between the two. AP

After the seamers, Kuldeep Yadav brought more misery on the hosts as he bagged figures of 4/33 in 10 overs on his comeback to Test cricket. BCCI/ Twitter

Indian close-in fielders were sharp and took some quick reflex catches of Kuldeep Yadav’s bowling. AP

Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli were ecstatic after the former took a sharp catch off Bangladesh’s Nurul Hasan at forward short leg. India led by 271 runs at stumps. AP

Updated Date: December 15, 2022 18:18:16 IST

