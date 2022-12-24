Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs Bangladesh: 'Useless captain!' KL Rahul faces ire of fans as batters flop in low-scoring chase

India vs Bangladesh: 'Useless captain!' KL Rahul faces ire of fans as batters flop in low-scoring chase

The collapse didn't please many of the Indian fans on social media, who took to Twitter to vent out their anger while KL Rahul facing most of the flaks.

Bangladesh’s Nurul Hasan (L) reacts after the dismissal of India’s KL Rahul (R) during the third day of the second cricket Test match between Bangladesh and India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday. AFP

India were in deep trouble during a low-chasing thriller during second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Saturday as the visitors were down to 45/4 at stumps while chasing 145 at a fast-deteriorating surface on Day 3.

Also read: Dinesh Karthik backs KL Rahul, points at good form before Bangladesh series

Barring nightwatchman Axar Patel’s 26 not out, none of the Indian top-order batter managed to touch the double-digit figures with KL Rahul scoring two runs, followed by Shubman Gill’s 35-ball 7. Cheteshwar Pujara (6) and Virat Kohli (1) couldn’t find their feet on the withering pitch as Mehidy Hasan (3/12) did most of the damage to the Indian batting.

It was skipper Shakib Al-Hasan who started the collapse with the wicket of his Indian counterpart Rahul.

The collapse didn’t please many of the Indian fans on social media, who took to Twitter to vent out their anger while Rahul facing the flak.

