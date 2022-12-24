India were in deep trouble during a low-chasing thriller during second Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur on Saturday as the visitors were down to 45/4 at stumps while chasing 145 at a fast-deteriorating surface on Day 3.

Also read: Dinesh Karthik backs KL Rahul, points at good form before Bangladesh series

Barring nightwatchman Axar Patel’s 26 not out, none of the Indian top-order batter managed to touch the double-digit figures with KL Rahul scoring two runs, followed by Shubman Gill’s 35-ball 7. Cheteshwar Pujara (6) and Virat Kohli (1) couldn’t find their feet on the withering pitch as Mehidy Hasan (3/12) did most of the damage to the Indian batting.

It was skipper Shakib Al-Hasan who started the collapse with the wicket of his Indian counterpart Rahul.

The collapse didn’t please many of the Indian fans on social media, who took to Twitter to vent out their anger while Rahul facing the flak.

KL Rahul Kohli ki tarah minnow basher nahi hai isliye run nahi bana raha. — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) December 24, 2022

Over the last year, KL Rahul has looked like a man short of confidence & suffering with the expectation on him. Time for management to get him the help he needs and give him time away from the team. There’s a queue of talented players waiting anyway. #BANvIND #BANvsIND pic.twitter.com/4y2Pc25Htg — Nikesh Rughani (@NikeshRughani) December 24, 2022

Yep…you can ignore KL Rahul and Kohli…rest should play well…these two will play in Dream11 and other commercial endorsements — gsatishkumar (@gstishkumar) December 24, 2022

KL Rahul Jan bhuj kar khel nahi raha hai…#Leadership lesson.

He wants his team member to get all the limelight.#INDvBAN #BharatRatna — Puntastic (@Puntastic101) December 24, 2022

uske pas esa kon sa tumhara koi video hai jo drop nhi kr rahe kl rahul ko…. — Stalkyy (@Sanskariiboy) December 24, 2022

Just sack the useless ever coach Rahul and the most useless captain kl rahul. Team will be fine then. We need passionate players to play and not players who go into shell for saving their careers. — CA Ramachandran (@jayaram8786) December 24, 2022

Last 6 innings of KL Rahul after a shameful and miserable world cup! ODI: 14, 8

Test: 22,23,10 and 9 One of the worst ever… — Twinkle Dewangan (sawant❤️) (@ImTwinkle7) December 24, 2022

There are 3 kinds of fans who deal with BP issue, mental health and migraine and heart problems.

1) Indian cricket team fans

2) Fans of RCB and PBKs

3) Fans of KL Rahul

The third one has to deal with so much agony that even Heer Ranjha or Laila Majnu tragedy will fail — Rahul Sharma (@rahul95_sharma) December 24, 2022

Virat Kohli makes test cricket beautiful – Johns. pic.twitter.com/O7EShactGv — (@Captain45_) December 24, 2022

This is our fearful brand of cricket. Why didn’t everyone attacked Shubham Gill K L Rahul Virat Kohli ??? #INDvBAN — RJ_tweets (@rohiit_jain) December 24, 2022

Virat Kohli’s struggles over the past three years have seen his Test match average deep below 50. His career average is now 48.9. — Dumisani Ndumo (@DumzaNdumo) December 24, 2022

Virat Kohli should watch this replay then he can realise & think about his retirement. He is getting angry on bangla fielders celebration, is it crime they did it. How many times Virat celebrated on field. — Vasu Srini (@Srini14Vasu) December 24, 2022

Virat Kohli average in test cricket…

i repeat test cricket – 2020 – 19.33 Avg

2021 – 28.21 Avg

2022 – 26.50 Avg* A player having an average below 30 in test cricket is considered as a bowler . Virat Kohli should be our next net bowler . — (@Captain45_) December 24, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.