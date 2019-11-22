First Cricket
India vs Bangladesh: 'The moment everybody was waiting for,' Twitter reacts after Day 1 of landmark pink-ball Test

Here is how Twitter reacted after India dominated Bangladesh on Day 1 of the day-night Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

FirstCricket Staff, Nov 22, 2019 23:08:42 IST

Kolkata: India ended day one of the ongoing day-night Test against Bangladesh at the score of 174/3 at the Eden Gardens. India currently have a lead of 68 runs over the visitors.

After bundling out Bangladesh for 106, India got off to a steady start as openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal put on 25 runs inside five overs, but their vigil at the crease was ended by Al-Amin Hossain as he dismissed Agarwal (14).

As soon as the play started after the tea break, Rohit (21) was adjudged leg-before-wicket on the delivery bowled by Ebadat Hossain, reducing India to 43/2 in the 13th over.

Skipper Virat Kohli then joined Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle and the duo kept Bangladesh bowlers at bay as they kept on moving the scoreboard at a rapid pace. In the ongoing match, Kohli also went past the 5000-run mark as the skipper of the side.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh got off to a dismal start with the bat as they lost their opening five wickets with just 38 runs on the board.

Shadman Islam (29), Imrul Kayes (4), Mominul Haque (0), Mohammad Mithun (0) and Mushfiqur Rahim (0) failed to stay at the crease for a long time, with the Tigers getting dismissed in 30.3 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the landmark day-night Test:

Virat Kohli was the talk of the town after his excellent innings

Ishant Sharma received a lot of the plaudits for his performance with the ball

Many marvelled at the strength of the Indian team as a whole

The importance of the occasion was quite apparent

Sourav Ganguly was praised for putting on quite a show

With inputs from ANI.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2019 23:08:42 IST

