Kolkata: India ended day one of the ongoing day-night Test against Bangladesh at the score of 174/3 at the Eden Gardens. India currently have a lead of 68 runs over the visitors.

After bundling out Bangladesh for 106, India got off to a steady start as openers Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal put on 25 runs inside five overs, but their vigil at the crease was ended by Al-Amin Hossain as he dismissed Agarwal (14).

As soon as the play started after the tea break, Rohit (21) was adjudged leg-before-wicket on the delivery bowled by Ebadat Hossain, reducing India to 43/2 in the 13th over.

Skipper Virat Kohli then joined Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle and the duo kept Bangladesh bowlers at bay as they kept on moving the scoreboard at a rapid pace. In the ongoing match, Kohli also went past the 5000-run mark as the skipper of the side.

Earlier in the day, Bangladesh got off to a dismal start with the bat as they lost their opening five wickets with just 38 runs on the board.

Shadman Islam (29), Imrul Kayes (4), Mominul Haque (0), Mohammad Mithun (0) and Mushfiqur Rahim (0) failed to stay at the crease for a long time, with the Tigers getting dismissed in 30.3 overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the landmark day-night Test:

Virat Kohli was the talk of the town after his excellent innings

after patiently explaining the challenges of adjusting to day night tests, virat kohli has taken to it like a fish to water #INDvsBAN #PinkBallTest — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 22, 2019

Virat Kohli is now the fastest to score 5,000 runs as a captain in Tests - in just 86 innings, going past Ricky Ponting who did it in 97 innings. #INDvsBAN — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 22, 2019

Ishant Sharma received a lot of the plaudits for his performance with the ball

Ishant Sharma 5-for. Pace trio exceptional. Bangladesh batting....well....less said the better. #IndvBan — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 22, 2019

Ishant Sharma has turned things around massively in his favor in the last 24 months and he bowled brilliantly today with the pink ball. Ishant is one of the most difficult bowlers to face when he pitches the ball up. More power to you, Big Fella @ImIshant. #PinkPallTest — Madhav Sharma (माधव शर्मा) (@HashTagCricket) November 22, 2019

Many marvelled at the strength of the Indian team as a whole

The absolute demolition machine that India have become on home turf is awesome. Bangladesh and South Africa have barely laid a glove on them, and they haven't even got their best player fit. Unbelievable side. #INDvBAN — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) November 22, 2019

The importance of the occasion was quite apparent

Test cricket under lights in India - the moment everybody was waiting for...#INDvBAN #DayNightTest pic.twitter.com/otak4TFdZt — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) November 22, 2019

Sourav Ganguly was praised for putting on quite a show

Sourav Ganguly has made this #PinkBallTest his baby. True corporate trait. It's all about visibility and rising to the occasion. Getting the opposition's prime minister to visit, plus PR releases of full house at the stadium. Creating a spectacle. Kudos Dada. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 22, 2019

With inputs from ANI.

