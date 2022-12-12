India are set to lock horns with Bangladesh in the two-match Test series, scheduled to commence on 14 December at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. After losing the three-match ODI series 2-1 against Liton Das-led Bangladesh, India will be looking to make a comeback in the Tests.

The second Test will be played from 22 to 26 December at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Interestingly, Bangladesh were given Test status by ICC in the year 2000. They played their first Test match against India in Dhaka, where the visitors won by nine wickets.

Ahead of the series, take a look at important Test stats between India and Bangladesh:

Head-to-head

India have never lost a Test match to Bangladesh. So far, both teams have locked horns in 11 Tests, with India winning nine of them, while two of them ended in a draw (both in Bangladesh).

Past Results

India in Bangladesh, 2000/01: Only Test in Dhaka (Ban 400 and 91; India 429 and 64/1); India won by 9 wickets. Series Result – India 1-0 (1).

India in Bangladesh, 2004/05: 1st Test in Dhaka – (Ban 184 and 202; India 526); India won by an innings and 140 runs.

2nd Test in Chittagong – (Ind 540; Ban 333 and 124 (f/o)); India won by an innings and 83 runs. Series Result – India 2-0 (2).

India in Bangladesh, 2007: 1st Test in Chittagong – (Ind 387/8d and 100/6d; Ban 238 and 104/2); Match drawn

2nd Test in Dhaka – (Ind 610/3d; Ban 118 and 253 (f/o)); India won by an innings and 239 runs. Series Result – India 1-0 (2).

India in Bangladesh, 2009/10: 1st Test in Chittagong – (Ind 243 and 413/8d; Ban 242 and 301); India won by 113 runs

2nd Test in Dhaka (Ban 233 and 312; India 544/8d and 2/0); India won by 10 wickets. Series Result – India 2-0 (2).

India in Bangladesh, 2015: Only Test at Fatullah – (Ind 462/6d; Ban 256 and 23/0 (f/o)); Match drawn. Series Result – Drawn 0-0 (1).

Bangladesh in India, 2016/17: Only Test in Hyderabad – India won by 208 run (Ind 687/6d and 159/4d; Ban 388 and 250). Series Result – India 1-0 (1).

Bangladesh in India, 2019/20: 1st Test in Indore – India won by an innings and 130 runs (Ban 150 and 213; Ind 493/6d).

2nd Test in Kolkata – India won by an innings and 46 runs (Ban 106 and 195; Ind 347/9d). Series Result – India 2-0 (2).

Most Runs

For India, legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar is the top scorer against Bangladesh in Test, having accumulated 820 runs in seven Tests at an average of 136.66.

For Bangladesh, Mushfiqur Rahim is the leading run-scorer against India in red-ball cricket. The middle-order batter has scored 518 runs in six Tests at an average of 51.80. His tally includes two centuries and as many half-centuries.

Most Wickets

Former Team India pacer Zaheer Khan has bagged 31 wickets in seven Tests against Bangladesh at an economy of 3.80.

Highest team total in a Test innings

India’s 687/6 (d) in the first innings of the only Test during the Bangladesh tour of India in February 2017 is the highest total in a Test innings between the two teams.

Lowest team total in a Test innings

Bangladesh’s 91 runs in the second innings of the only Test during the India tour in November 2000 is the lowest total in a Test innings between the two teams.

Highest individual score in Tests

Sachin Tendulkar’s 248 not-out in 379 balls in the first Test at Dhaka in December 2004 is the highest individual score in India vs Bangladesh Tests. It also happens to be Tendulkar’s highest score in the longest format of the game.

Best bowling figures in Tests

Former Indian left-arm seamer Irfan Pathan registered the best bowling figures in India vs Bangladesh Tests when he bagged 11 wickets while conceding only 96 runs in 2004. Interestingly, Pathan’s brilliant performance came in the same match in which Sachin Tendulkar smashed a double century.

