India are set to take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, starting on December 14 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong. The two Tests come under the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, thus the series is crucial for the visitors who finished runners-up in the maiden edition of the WTC last year.
India are currently placed in 4th position in the WTC points table with 52.08 %. They are behind Sri Lanka, Australia, and South Africa in the tally. Bangladesh, on the other hand, is out of the race of WTC and would be keen to spoil the party of the KL Rahul-led side.
World Test Championships Points Table
Notably, India have six Tests left in their current WTC cycle. If they whitewash Bangladesh, they can afford to lose a Test against Australia at home and still manage to make the finale.
Here’s how India can qualify for the WTC Finals:
So, the bottom line is that India need to register at least five wins and a draw, and also hope that South Africa lose minimum of three matches in order to jump to the second position in the points tally thus qualifying for the WTC Finals.
