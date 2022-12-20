Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan trains in Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey ahead of 2nd Test

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was spotted training in Lionel Messi's Argentina jersey during the team's training session ahead of the second Test against India

Bangladesh's captain Shakib Al Hasan, wearing a jersey of Argentina's football player Lionel Messi, gestures to his teammates as they play a friendly game of football during a training session ahead of their second test cricket match against India, in Dhaka. AP

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was spotted training in Lionel Messi’s Argentina jersey during the team’s training session ahead of the second Test against India at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla stadium on Tuesday.

As per reports, the 35-year-old southpaw hosted a football-friendly match with his Bangladesh teammates as the side trained for the final Test, beginning on Thursday. Bangladesh currently trail 0-1 in the series after conceding the first match in Chattogram.

Shakib is already known to be a fan of Argentina and Lionel Messi as the cricketer was spotted wearing the same Messi jersey on Dhaka’s street after Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last Sunday. In the past, Shakib has also been clicked Messi’s Barcelona jersey.

Bangladesh’s celebration of Argentina’s World Cup win left quite an impression on the world and Argentina as the nation’s football federation also took to Twitter to show their adoration for celebrating their World Cup success as their own.

Back in 2011, Messi visited Dhaka, along with the Argentina team to play a friendly against Nigeria in front of a packed stadium with La Albiceleste winning 3-1. A week prior, Messi & Co. also played a friendly against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium for a 1-0 win.

Updated Date: December 20, 2022 16:58:28 IST

