Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was spotted training in Lionel Messi’s Argentina jersey during the team’s training session ahead of the second Test against India at Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla stadium on Tuesday.

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Bangladesh 🇧🇩 test cricket team 🏏& World’s no. 1 all-rounder, played some football ⚽️with compatriots during the break of training, wearing an Argentina 🇦🇷 kit of Leo Messi pic.twitter.com/oxJJSqzV3p — ARG Soccer News ™ 🇦🇷⚽🚨 (@ARG_soccernews) December 20, 2022

As per reports, the 35-year-old southpaw hosted a football-friendly match with his Bangladesh teammates as the side trained for the final Test, beginning on Thursday. Bangladesh currently trail 0-1 in the series after conceding the first match in Chattogram.

Shakib is already known to be a fan of Argentina and Lionel Messi as the cricketer was spotted wearing the same Messi jersey on Dhaka’s street after Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last Sunday. In the past, Shakib has also been clicked Messi’s Barcelona jersey.

Shakib Al Hasan celebrating Argentina’s victory last night on the roads like this with mass people has to be one of the coolest thing on internet ♥️ pic.twitter.com/GTcYtmSf9d — Nafiu Kabir (@NafiuKaabir) December 19, 2022

Bangladesh’s celebration of Argentina’s World Cup win left quite an impression on the world and Argentina as the nation’s football federation also took to Twitter to show their adoration for celebrating their World Cup success as their own.

#Qatar2022 Thank you Bangladesh 🤩

Thank you Kerala, India, Pakistan. Your support was wonderful! https://t.co/GvKwUP2hwJ — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) December 19, 2022

Back in 2011, Messi visited Dhaka, along with the Argentina team to play a friendly against Nigeria in front of a packed stadium with La Albiceleste winning 3-1. A week prior, Messi & Co. also played a friendly against Venezuela at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium for a 1-0 win.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.