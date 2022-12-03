After coming off a rain-marred tour of New Zealand, Team India has now travelled to their neighbouring nation Bangladesh for a multi-format series consisting of three One-Day Internationals and two Tests.

While a side missing a number of senior players was sent to face the Kiwis, big names including regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will return to action against the Tigers. The opening ODI is slated to be held on 4 December at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, while the first Test will begin on 14 December in Chattogram.

Star batter Litton Das has been named Bangladesh captain for three ODIs in the absence of their designated skipper Tamim Iqbal, who had earlier pulled out of the series due to a groin injury. His availability is also doubtful for the Tests. A back strain has also forced pacer Taskin Ahmed to be ruled out from the first ODI.

From India, veteran pacer Mohammad Shami, after suffering a shoulder injury, will be replaced by youngster Umran Malik who had recently made his ODI debut against the Black Caps.

Both teams have frequently competed against one another in limited-over formats, but the World Test Championship (WTC) managed to draw them together for the first time in seven years to play red-ball cricket on Bangladesh’s grounds.

India still has a chance to make the ICC World Test Championship final for the second consecutive time, but they can’t afford to concede a defeat in any of their final six outings. However, with the ODI World Cup scheduled for late 2023, the Men in Blue will get an additional opportunity to set a rigid lineup for the 50-over format thanks to the ODIs.

India’s Tour of Bangladesh Schedule:

ODIs:

First ODI: 4 December, 11:30 AM IST, Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Second ODI: 7 December, 11:30 AM IST, Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

Third ODI: 10 December, 11:30 AM IST, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Tests:

First Test: 14 December-18 December, From 9:00 AM IST, Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

Second Test: 22 December-26 December, From 9 AM ISI, Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, Dhaka

India’s Tour of Bangladesh Squads:

ODIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Sen.

Bangladesh: Shoriful Islam, Litton Das (C), Anamul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Nurul Hasan.

Tests:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat (wk), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav.

Bangladesh: To be declared.

India’s Tour of Bangladesh Telecast and Live Streaming:

All matches of India’s Tour of Bangladesh 2022 (both ODIs and Tests) will be telecast on Star Sports Network. Also, the said matches will be streamed online on Disney Plus Hotstar.

