India suffered a shocking one-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in a low-scoring thriller of the ODI series opener at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur on Sunday.

Rohit Sharma-led India, who despite having a line-up where batting resources were available till number nine, had a disappointing time with the bat on a slow pitch, skittled out for a paltry 186 in 41.2 overs. K.L Rahul, who batted at number five, made a fine 73 off 70 balls as the rest of the batters fell around him.

Shakib Al Hasan got five wickets for 36 runs in his spell, and Ebadot Hossain also starred with 4 for 47.

Chasing 187 to win, Bangladesh lost nine wickets with 136 on the board. But Mehidy Hasan scored a valiant 38 not out and forged a 51-run partnership with Mustafizur Rahman to take Bangladesh home.

As expected, numerous cricket pundits were shocked by the Men in Blue’s defeat and even slammed Rohit’s side for the poor show. Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif was no different as he stated that India’s death-bowling woes came to the fore and that they succumbed under pressure in the first ODI.

“It was India’s game, they had taken nine wickets. The bowling was excellent, they got India back into the game after the batters had a bad day. The bowling covered up for that until the 40th over, but the last 10 overs, who is our death bowler? Is it Deepak Chahar or Kuldeep Sen?” Kaif questioned during a discussion on Sony Sports, the official broadcaster of the India-Bangladesh series.

Notably, Rahul, who donned the wicket-keeping gloves, dropped Mehidy’s catch with the last pair at the crease, and Bangladesh still needed 32 runs. On the very next ball, Washington Sundar did not go for a catch at third man.

Speaking on the fielding blunders, Kaif said, “We dropped catches. KL Rahul doesn’t keep that often. He is a good fielder; he ran out Litton Das with a direct hit from the deep in the T20 World Cup. Sundar didn’t dive to try and take the catch.”

Meanwhile, Kaif asserted that India must learn how to deal with pressure if they aim to win the World Cup next year.

“The fielders were seen under pressure. We made mistakes under pressure. We bowled wide balls and no-balls. You have to overcome pressure if you have to win the World Cup. That is how a team emerges, whether you talk about New Zealand or England, who are at the top in white-ball cricket.

“I am disappointed that we are crumbling under pressure. You can talk about captaincy or bowling changes. The game went well until the 40th over, but then came Mehidy Hasan Miraz and showed the Bangladesh batters how to play. But I feel the young bowlers couldn’t finish the game in the last 10 overs.”

