India face a do-or-die situation as they get ready to take on Bangladesh in the second ODI at Dhaka. After suffering a narrow one-wicket defeat in the first match, India must win on Wednesday to stay alive in the three-match series. After scoring a poor 186, India had Bangladesh on the mat in the first ODI at 136/9 but Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman put up 51 for the last wicket to help the hosts win.

While bowlers offered some no-balls and there were fielding mistakes, the biggest reason for India’s defeat was their batting and it is in this department that they need to improve drastically. Only 43 runs were made together by Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli. KL Rahul with a knock of 73 off 70 helped India get to a challenging total while Shakib Al Hasan took five wickets.

On Wednesday, India will surely look to add more runs to their tally and it will be important how they handle spin. Indian top order has earned a reputation for being poor players of spin and this can be a big disadvantage in Bangladesh conditions.

As far as playing XI is concerned, India are not expected to make a change.

Bangladesh meanwhile will look to win the second ODI and clinch the series with a game to go.

Here are all the details about India vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI.

When is the second ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The second ODI between India and Bangladesh will take place on 7 December (Wednesday).

Where will the second ODI between India and Bangladesh be played?

The second ODI between India and Bangladesh will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

What time will the second ODI between India and Bangladesh begin?

The second ODI between India and Bangladesh will start at 11:30 am IST. Toss will take place at 11 am IST.

How can I watch the second ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The second ODI between India and Bangladesh will be shown live on Sony Sports Network. You can also watch the match on SonyLIV app.

