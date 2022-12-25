India ended the year in style with a nerve-wracking three-wicket win over Bangladesh in Dhaka, sweeping the Test series 2-0 and keeping their hopes of reaching the World Test Championship final alive in the process.

The eighth-wicket pair of Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin shared an unbroken 71-run stand to guide India home to victory after they were reduced to 74/7 chasing 145. Ashwin played the aggressor in the partnership, scoring for 42 of those runs including the four that sealed the game in favour of the KL Rahul-led side.

Read: Ashwin’s all-round show and other takeaways from IND-BAN Tests

With the win, India maintained their unbeaten record against Bangladesh in the Test format, having beaten them 11 times now in 13 matches since 2000, the other two ending in a draw.

And during the team’s celebrations at the presentation ceremony, stand-in skipper Rahul won hearts on social media for his gesture of handing over the trophy to uncapped left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar.

Watch the video here:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Saurabh, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, had been included in the India squad following his stellar performances for India A against Bangladesh A in two unofficial Tests that took place before the current series.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz had earlier accounted for the crucial wickets of Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel to complete his five-for — his ninth in Test cricket — to put the Bangla Tigers on the brink of a historic win at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. Mehidy nearly accounted for Ashwin’s wicket as well, with Mominul Haque dropping the chance at short leg that could’ve proven decisive for the Tigers.

With the victory, India remain at the second spot on the World Test Championship table, ahead of South Africa, and are still in the hunt to make a second consecutive final.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.