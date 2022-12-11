India wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan etched his name in record book after he became the fourth Indian to score a double hundred in ODIs. The left-handed batter achieved the feat during the third ODI against Bangladesh in Chattogram.

After his record-breaking knock, Kishan was seen having a chat with Shubman Gill about his knock in a video posted by BCCI.tv on the official Twitter handle. The youngster explained why he opted for the net session on the morning of the third ODI and also revealed that he got bowled twice in the nets.

Here’s how the conversation went.

Gill: We had a practice session yesterday as well, why didn’t you come?

Ishan: I never leave out on a practice session. I am always present.

Gill: But you didn’t come yesterday

Ishan: I was there, probably you didn’t see me.

Gill: I was there yesterday, but you were not there. But when you got to know that you were in the playing XI in the morning, that is when you came for the practice session.

Ishan: I got bowled twice in nets.

“The wickets were not good in the nets at the previous venue so I thought of batting today in the nets here this morning. The other players had also batted a lot in the nets and batting here was helpful. Surya bhai did the same thing in the World Cup and he did really well there. I did it and I got 200 as well,” Ishan explained.

Ishan joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma in the elite double century club in ODIs after scoring 210 against Bangladesh during the third ODI.

Talking about the game, India who had already lost the series after Bangladesh took an unassailable 2-0 lead posted 409/8 in 50 overs. Apart from Kishan, Virat Kohli also got among runs as he notched up his 72nd international ton.

Later, the bowlers did the job well as they bundled out Bangladesh for 182 to get a consolation win by 227 runs.

The two sides will now lock horns with each other in a two-match Test series scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.