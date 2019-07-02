India vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma slams record fourth ton of tournament and Twitter can't stop raving about it
Rohit Sharma has notched up his fourth century of the ongoing World Cup and people can't keep calm, praising the 'hitman' on twitter
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|India
|7
|5
|1
|1
|11
|New Zealand
|8
|5
|2
|1
|11
|England
|8
|5
|3
|0
|10
|Pakistan
|8
|4
|3
|1
|9
|Sri Lanka
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Bangladesh
|7
|3
|3
|1
|7
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|8
|1
|6
|1
|3
|Afghanistan
|8
|0
|8
|0
|0
India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul provided a rollicking start against Bangladesh after Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in the match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Edgbaston on Tuesday.
After a couple of lean performances against Afghanistan and the West Indies, Rohit Sharma has evidenced that his purple patch hasn't been compromised as he has now struck his record-matching fourth hundred – second consecutive century – in the ongoing World Cup.
After scoring 102 against England on Sunday, Rohit laid platform for a big total after bringing his century off just 90 balls, before, he was eventually dismissed for 104.
The only other batsman to hit four centuries in a single World Cup is Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who achieved the feat in the 2015 edition.
Following Rohit Sharma's blitzkrieg, a slew of reactions from former cricketers, fans and experts poured in on Twitter.
For few Rohit Sharma seems to have bagged the Man of the Tournament already
Hitman being responsible
Talk about taking it in your stride and moving forward
What kind of Sorcery is this?
Can you make your mind?
Rohit does also have to thank his stars, Root and Tamim for some of his success
Rohit just outscored Virat Kohli
Whoa!
Updated Date:
Jul 02, 2019 19:04:20 IST
