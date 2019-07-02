India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul provided a rollicking start against Bangladesh after Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat in the match 40 of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Edgbaston on Tuesday.

After a couple of lean performances against Afghanistan and the West Indies, Rohit Sharma has evidenced that his purple patch hasn't been compromised as he has now struck his record-matching fourth hundred – second consecutive century – in the ongoing World Cup.

After scoring 102 against England on Sunday, Rohit laid platform for a big total after bringing his century off just 90 balls, before, he was eventually dismissed for 104.

The only other batsman to hit four centuries in a single World Cup is Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara, who achieved the feat in the 2015 edition.

Following Rohit Sharma's blitzkrieg, a slew of reactions from former cricketers, fans and experts poured in on Twitter.

Many good batsmen don’t have 4 career hundreds and here we see #Rohitsharma hitting as many in this World Cup. #matchwinner — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 2, 2019

For few Rohit Sharma seems to have bagged the Man of the Tournament already

And @ImRo45 walks closer to the Icc mos trophy #hitman you beauty no 4 ☝☝☝☝ well played champion !!! — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) July 2, 2019

Most centuries by an Indian batsman in a single World Cup: Rohit Sharma, 4 ... and counting #Hitman #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/u48mQYNv5H — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) July 2, 2019

Oh no oh no was really hoping for a double century here @ImRo45 But what a great knock! 4 centuries and counting..! #RohitSharma #Hitman #INDvBAN #CWC19 — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) July 2, 2019

Hitman being responsible

Interesting; no big celebration from #hitman @ImRo45 ; he knows he has a lot more to do...? #topknocksofar — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) June 30, 2019

Talk about taking it in your stride and moving forward

2011 to 2019 and he performed ... it would’ve hurt him in 2011 but he delivered both in 2015 and 2019. #Hitman Rohit Sharma #INDvBAN https://t.co/k2QvRcpZWa — Aarohan Pokharel (@IamAarohan) July 2, 2019

What kind of Sorcery is this?

Rohit doesn't get 200s. Kohli doesn't get 100s. Bumrah doesn't get wickets. Dhoni doesn't finish games. What World Cup is this. — Nitin Sundar (@knittins) July 2, 2019

Can you make your mind?

Not sure what's more surprising... that #ViratKohli doesn't have a hundred in this #CWC19 or that Rohit Sharma doesn't have a double hundred... given how these two have gone about their knocks so far. #IndvBan #BanvInd — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) July 2, 2019

Rohit does also have to thank his stars, Root and Tamim for some of his success



after root, tamim has made a delightful rohit century #INDvBAN #CWC19 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) July 2, 2019

Rohit just outscored Virat Kohli

Since the start of 2017 Rohit has 16 centuries while Virat has 15. Someone has actually outscored Virat. Rarely you get two outstanding batsmen at their peak in the same team. The next best is 8!! Truly amazing !! #WC19 — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) July 2, 2019

Whoa!

Rohit Sharma is averaging 186 against spin in World Cup 2019. #CWC19 — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) July 2, 2019