Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman stitched an unbroken 51-run last-wicket stand to guide Bangladesh to a thrilling one-wicket victory over India in the first ODI.
Bangladesh’s never-say-die attitude was on full display on Sunday as they fought back from a near-hopeless situation to defeat India in a low-scoring thriller and gain the lead in the three-match ODI series.
The Tigers got off to a confident start after bowling their neighbours out for 186, but a middle-order batting collapse left them staring at defeat after they were reduced to 136/9 in the 40th over.
The final-wicket pair of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman however, refused to give up, and produced the fightback of a lifetime, stitching an unbroken 51-run that to script one of Bangladesh’s greatest victories in cricket.
The hosts went 1-0 up in the three match series as a result, and will now fancy their chances of sealing the series with a game to spare when they lock horns again on Wednesday.
The victory did set Cricket Twitter alight, leading to several emotional posts from the Bangladeshi side and a mix of admiration for their opponents and bewilderment for the Men in Blue from the Indians.
We take a look at some of the most interesting responses here:
How did we lose that?? #INDvsBangladesh
— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) December 4, 2022
A rare low scoring thriller! Well played Mehidy and Bangladesh 👏🏽 Pulled out a win from jaws of defeat! Batters let India down today. Bowlers almost pulled off an unlikely win but for that last wkt stand. #BANvIND
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 4, 2022
Truly sensational victory for @BCBtigers over @BCCI in the first ODI in Mirpur! Mehidy Hasan Miraz @Officialmiraz and Mustafizur @Mustafiz90 the heroes bringing the Tigers home for an historic win. @TamimOfficial28 Congratulations Bangladesh! #BANvIND #NeverSayNever
— Alan Wilkins (@alanwilkins22) December 4, 2022
WHAT’S HAPPENING?!
It would be very difficult to forget the last 10 minutes of this match if you are an Indian cricket fan.
#BANvIND
— TheRandomCricketPhotosGuy (@RandomCricketP1) December 4, 2022
Embarrassing performance by India, shocking. #BANvIND
— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 4, 2022
WHAT A WIN! I CANNOT BELIEVE MY OWN EYES! I LOVE YOU BANGLADESH 🇧🇩🇧🇩🇧🇩
Mehidy Miraz & Mustafizur Rahman the heroes! Historic 10th wivket partnership. UNBELIEVABLE WIN!#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/CWMhbnQxFQ
— Ahmed 🇧🇩🇦🇷 (@nahiyansays) December 4, 2022
