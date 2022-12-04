Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs Bangladesh: 'How did we lose that?' Twitter reacts to Tigers' thrilling one-wicket win in 1st ODI

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman stitched an unbroken 51-run last-wicket stand to guide Bangladesh to a thrilling one-wicket victory over India in the first ODI.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman stitched an unbroken 51-run stand for the 10th wicket to guide Bangladesh to a dramatic one-wicket win over India. AP

Bangladesh’s never-say-die attitude was on full display on Sunday as they fought back from a near-hopeless situation to defeat India in a low-scoring thriller and gain the lead in the three-match ODI series.

The Tigers got off to a confident start after bowling their neighbours out for 186, but a middle-order batting collapse left them staring at defeat after they were reduced to 136/9 in the 40th over.

The final-wicket pair of Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Mustafizur Rahman however, refused to give up, and produced the fightback of a lifetime, stitching an unbroken 51-run that to script one of Bangladesh’s greatest victories in cricket.

The hosts went 1-0 up in the three match series as a result, and will now fancy their chances of sealing the series with a game to spare when they lock horns again on Wednesday.

The victory did set Cricket Twitter alight, leading to several emotional posts from the Bangladeshi side and a mix of admiration for their opponents and bewilderment for the Men in Blue from the Indians.

We take a look at some of the most interesting responses here:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Updated Date: December 04, 2022 20:29:16 IST

