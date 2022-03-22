Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  India vs Bangladesh Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: India keep semi-final hopes alive with 110-run win

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women LIVE SCORE (odi)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

India Women Vs Bangladesh Women At Seddon Park, Hamilton, 22 March, 2022

22 March, 2022
Starts 06:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India Women

India Women

229/7 (50.0 ov)

Match 22
Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh Women

119/10 (40.3 ov)

India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 110 runs

Live Blog
India Women Bangladesh Women
229/7 (50.0 ov) - R/R 4.58 119/10 (40.3 ov) - R/R 2.94

Match Ended

India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 110 runs

Ritu Moni - 2

Jahanara Alam - 11

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Jahanara Alam not out 11 11 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jhulan Goswami 7.3 1 19 2
Sneh Rana 10 2 30 4
Current Partnership Last Wicket 119/10 (40.3)

15 (15) R/R: 4.09

Ritu Moni 2(11)
Jahanara Alam 11(11)

Ritu Moni 16(36) S.R (44.44)

b Jhulan Goswami
India vs Bangladesh Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: India keep semi-final hopes alive with 110-run win

India vs Bangladesh Highlights, Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, Full Cricket Score: India keep semi-final hopes alive with 110-run win

13:20 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the India-Bangladesh encounter, the final game of the 2022 World Cup hosted by Hamilton’s Seddon Park with Wellington and Christchurch set to host the remaining games of the tournament. India bounce back in style after back-to-back defeats against England and Australia, their sizeable victory over Bangladesh coming as a major boost to their Net Run Rate, which still is the best behind Australia’s, and has lifted them to the third spot on the points table.


This is Amit signing off for now. Thank you for following our coverage, and have a great day ahead.

Full Scorecard
13:19 (IST)

Mithali Raj: It was a game for us to win, so I am happy with the win. I think over a long period of time these things happen. We look forward to the next game. We had a good opening partnership. On a wicket like these, it is always difficult for batters to get runs. Very important knock from Yastika. As a team and batting unit, we’ve done well to score 230. Having all-rounders, it definitely gives a picture of batting deep. You definitely want to have options of bowling as well as batting lower down the order. For a long period of time, we’ve banked on spinners. Today’s wicket did assist the spinners a lot more. I would’ve say we’re spin dominant, we also have good pacers. Depends on the opposition we’re playing against. We would like to continue with our plans (against South Africa). Clearly a match that is very important for India.

Full Scorecard
13:17 (IST)

Nigar Sultana: It is very difficult when your top order is not contributing, so that is one area we need to work on. The bowlers have done wonderful today as they did in the last couple of matches. Shamima wasn’t playing today, which is why I had to wear the keeping gloves. Lack of building partnerships cost us very much.

Full Scorecard
13:09 (IST)

Yastika Bhatia (50) is the Player of the Match for her half-century!

Bhatia: Very pleased. Would’ve liked some more runs, but nevertheless very happy. In domestic, I’m prepared for No 3, and whichever order I get, I have to contribute for the team. Sometimes the wicket is not that good, sometimes the situation isn’t good either. You need to rotate the strike around. During matches I eat a lot because a lot of carbs are burnt. It means a lot because it’s my first Player of the Match.

Full Scorecard
13:06 (IST)
wkt

After 40.3 overs,Bangladesh Women 119/10 ( Jahanara Alam 11 , )

BOWLED! Jhulan Goswami grabs the final wicket as Team India thrash Bangladesh by 110 runs to keep their semi-final hopes alive in the ongoing tournament! Goswami fires a slower yorker, with Moni chopping the ball onto her stumps to be the last batter dismissed. Bangladesh bundled out for 119 after being set 230 to win.

Moni b Goswami 16(36)

Full Scorecard
13:04 (IST)

After 40 overs,Bangladesh Women 118/9 ( Ritu Moni 16 , Jahanara Alam 10)

Just two from the 40th over, including a leg bye off the second. India just one wicket away from victory, and they’ll be hoping to end things soon enough. Alam and Moni, on the other hand, will hope to bat out as many overs in the final powerplay as possible, even preserve their wicket till the very end even if victory’s out of the equation now.

Full Scorecard
12:59 (IST)

After 39 overs,Bangladesh Women 115/9 ( Ritu Moni 15 , Jahanara Alam 10)

Rana bowls out her final over and she signs off on an expensive note, conceding two boundaries in three balls as Jahanara Alam decides to swing her arms around and have a bit of fun at the bowler’s expense. Rana signs off with 4/30. India one wicket away from victory.

Full Scorecard
12:56 (IST)

After 38 overs,Bangladesh Women 107/9 ( Ritu Moni 15 , Jahanara Alam 2)

Gayakwad concedes just three singles in her final over of the evening, new batter Jahanara Alam getting off the mark in the process, as she signs off with figures of 1/15 from her quota, four of her 10 overs going as maidens.

Full Scorecard
12:54 (IST)

After 37 overs,Bangladesh Women 104/9 ( Ritu Moni 14 , Jahanara Alam 0)

Wicket maiden for Sneh Rana in her penultimate over of the day as she collects a catch off her own bowling, though colliding with Vastrakar near mid off, to take her wicket tally for the day to four. India just one wicket away from victory now.

Full Scorecard
12:52 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Another wicket for Sneh Rana, her fourth today, as Nahida Akter perishes while looking for a big hit, getting a thick leading edge instead. Three Indians converge around the ball including the bowler, and Rana ends up colliding with Vastrakar, though she holds on to the catch in the end. BAN 104/9

Akter c and b Rana 0(9)

Full Scorecard
Load More

FOUR! Verma crunches the ball through the covers in the final ball of the first powerplay to bring up the fifty opening stand with Mandhana. IND 52/0
06:12 (IST)

Teams:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

Bangladesh: Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (wk/c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Jahanara Alam
06:04 (IST)

TOSS: Team India win the toss, and skipper Mithali Raj opts to bat!

India vs Bangladesh, Women's World Cup 2022 match LIVE updates: BOWLED! Jhulan Goswami grabs the final wicket as Team India thrash Bangladesh by 110 runs to keep their semi-final hopes alive in the ongoing tournament! Goswami fires a slower yorker, with Moni chopping the ball onto her stumps to be the last batter dismissed. Bangladesh bundled out for 119 after being set 230 to win.

Preview: An inconsistent India will have no room for errors when they take on a spirited Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Women's World Cup league match on Tuesday.India's problems have compounded over the course of their campaign, which has seen them win two games and lose three, including back-to-back defeats against England and Australia.

While Indian bowlers were off colour at Eden Park, the batters returned to form. AFP

India women vs Bangladesh women, Ind vs BAN Cricket Score and Live Updates of Women's Cricket World Cup match

The heavy fluctuations in the batting performance was already a concern and with the ease Australia chased down a record 278 in the previous game, the Indian bowlers also need to step up.

The bowling looked rather flat against the Aussies, who attacked and put pressure from ball one. The move to drop an extra bowling option in Deepti Sharma and bring back batter Shafali Verma also did not work.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who roared back to form with the bat, is yet to be used as an off-spinner in the competition.

It remains to be seen if Shafali will be persisted with for the crucial contest or Yastika Bhatia returns at the top to open alongside Smriti Mandhana.

One positive from the Australia game was captain Mithali Raj getting back among runs. After a couple of quiet games, Mandhana will also be expected to score big on Tuesday.

India find themselves in a tricky spot as they have not gelled as a unit so far and it is something they would have to correct against Bangladesh, who have shown a lot of promise in their maiden ODI World Cup appearance.

Bangladesh have run most of their opponents close in the four games they have played so far and that includes a memorable win over Pakistan.

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh:

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh take place?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh will be played on Tuesday, 22 March 2022.

What is the venue for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh will take place at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

When will the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh start?

The Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh will begin at 6.30 am IST. The toss will take place at 6 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 match between India and Bangladesh?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the match will also be available on Disney + Hotstar. You can also browse firstpost.com for live updates and over-by-over commentary.

Squads (from):

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (c), Salma Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Fargana Hoque, Jahanara Alam, Shamima Sultana, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Murshida Khatun, Nahida Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Fariha Trisna, Suraiya Azmin, Sanjida Akter Meghla.

India: Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: March 22, 2022 13:22:39 IST

