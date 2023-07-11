India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh with a thrilling eight-run win in the second match at Mirpur on Tuesday. Defending just 14 runs in the last two overs, Deepti Sharma bowled a crucial penultimate over, giving away just four runs and dismissing the inspirational Bangladesh captain and top-scorer of the match, Nigar Sultana, on 38. In the last over, Shafali Verma took three wickets and India also managed a run out as Bangladesh were bowled out on 87 in reply to India’s 95.

IND vs BAN: India clinch T20 series with victory in 2nd T20I

Earlier, Having won the first match by seven wickets, a confident Harmanpreet Kaur decided to bat first after winning the toss.

However, the decision backfired soon with some poor execution by Indian batters against the wily Bangladesh spinners.

Smriti Mandhana (13) and Shafali Verma (19) gave India a blazing start of 33 in the powerplay before the senior opener was cleaned up by Nahida Akter trying to play a sweep. Shafali and Harmanpreet Kaur (0) also fell on the same score, on successive deliveries in the fifth over as India’s batting took a big blow.

After a gap of 15 runs, India lost Yastika Bhatia (11) and while Jemimah Rodrigues (8) and Harleen Deol (6) were at the crease together for 27 balls, only 10 runs came from it as both batters struggled against the leg-spinners.

Fahima Khatun and Rabeya Khatun combined for figures of three for 32 in eight overs. Off-spinner Sultana Khaturn was the pick of the bowler with three wickets for 21 runs.

Deepti Sharma (10), Amanjot Kaur (14), Pooja Vastrakar (7*) and Minnu Mani (5*)’s contributions at the end took India to 95.

In reply, Bangladesh got 10 from the first over which was bowled by Vastrakar, but soon lost Shamima Sultana, Shathi Rani, Murshida Khatun and Ritu Moni to be reduced to 30/4.

For India, it was the young spinners Minnu Mani and Anusha Bareddy who initiated Bangaldesh’s collapse. They took three of the first four wickets.

Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana put up a tough fight from one end, stitching a 34-run partnership for the fifth wicket with Shorna Akter (7) but the latter was dismissed by Deepti Sharma.

Nigar and Nahida Akter (6) put up 22 together before Deepti removed the captain with seven balls to go and effectively brought an end to Bangladesh’s challenge.

In the final over, Nahida was among the four wickets to fall as Rabeya Khatun, Fahima Khatun and Marufa Akter were dismissed for a duck each and Bangladesh were bowled out on 87.

Deepti Sharma was named the player of the match for taking three wickets and dismissing Nigar Sultana.