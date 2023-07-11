Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • India vs Bangladesh Women Highlights, 2nd T20I in Mirpur: IND win by 8 runs, clinch series 2-0

India vs Bangladesh Women Highlights, 2nd T20I in Mirpur: IND win by 8 runs, clinch series 2-0

IND W vs BAN W Highlights, 2 T20I: Nigar Sultana's fighting 38 goes in vain as Shafali Verma takes three wickets in final over to help India clinch a 8-run win.

India vs Bangladesh Women Highlights, 2nd T20I in Mirpur: IND win by 8 runs, clinch series 2-0

India Women are schedule to play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs in Bangladesh. Image: BCB media

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary

Bangladesh Women Vs India Women At Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka, 11 July, 2023

11 July, 2023
Starts 13:30 (IST)
Match Ended
India Women

India Women

95/8 (20.0 ov)

2nd T20I
Bangladesh Women

Bangladesh Women

87/10 (20.0 ov)

India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 8 runs

16:56 (IST)

This is the end of action for today! The third T20 is on 13 July at the same time in Mirpur. 

India have earned an unassailable 2-0 lead but their batting must have hurt the skipper and the management. Especially the execution against leg-spinners and that is something they would look to improve in the final game. The bowling under pressure especially from newcomers like Minnu Mani and Anusha Bareddy was encouraging. 

Full Scorecard
16:53 (IST)

Harmanpreet Kaur, IND skipper: "Most important is how you bounce back. In the second innings we showed our character and came up with positive results. Our bowlers were bowling under pressure but did well. In this series, we have a couple of young bowlers who are going to take responsibility and bowl for us. Important for us to trust them. We are not going to hide them in the field."

Full Scorecard
16:50 (IST)

Deepti Sharma is the Player of the Match for figures of 3 for 12

"I really enjoyed this track. It helped the spinners.We held our nerves and bowled according to the situation. The plan was to bowl dot balls. Harry di told everyone to keep calm, think our process and play confidently."

Full Scorecard
16:49 (IST)

Nigar Sultana, BAN skipper: "Bowlers did well to restrict India. I should have finished the game. We didn't get the start we want. Looking forward to the last game."

Full Scorecard
16:43 (IST)

What a game it was! India with just a score of 95 would have been very disappointed but bounced back in style to secure a thrilling 8-run win and clinch the T20 series with one game to go. Three wickets in the last over for Shafali Verma and a run out in the final over was added icing on the cake. Bangladesh would be bitterly disappointed after a great bowling effort. Captain Nigar Sultana played an inspirational knock of 38 off 55 only to lose her wicket at the end and for Bangladesh to lose their composure. 

Full Scorecard
16:36 (IST)
wkt

Ball 6: One more wicket for Shafali. India beat Bangaldesh by 8 runs to clinch the T20I series 2-0.

Marufa Akter st †Bhatia b Shafali Verma 0 (2)

Marufa has little option with 9 needed from the last ball. She came out charging, missed the ball and Yastika did the rest.

Full Scorecard
16:35 (IST)

Ball 5: No run. 9 more needed.

Full Scorecard
16:35 (IST)
wkt

Ball 4: Fahima Khatun c & b Shafali Verma 0 (2)

Fahima stepped out for a lofted shot but skied it in the air for Shafali to take a return catch.

9 more needed.

Full Scorecard
16:34 (IST)

Ball 3: No run. 9 more needed.

Full Scorecard
16:34 (IST)
wkt

Ball 2: Nahida Akter c Deol b Shafali Verma 6 (12)

Nahida went for a big shot on the full ball but Harleen takes this comfortably at longon. 9 more needed.

Full Scorecard
Highlights

title-img
16:53 (IST)

Harmanpreet Kaur, IND skipper: "Most important is how you bounce back. In the second innings we showed our character and came up with positive results. Our bowlers were bowling under pressure but did well. In this series, we have a couple of young bowlers who are going to take responsibility and bowl for us. Important for us to trust them. We are not going to hide them in the field."
16:50 (IST)

Deepti Sharma is the Player of the Match for figures of 3 for 12

"I really enjoyed this track. It helped the spinners.We held our nerves and bowled according to the situation. The plan was to bowl dot balls. Harry di told everyone to keep calm, think our process and play confidently."
16:36 (IST)

Ball 6: One more wicket for Shafali. India beat Bangaldesh by 8 runs to clinch the T20I series 2-0.

Marufa Akter st †Bhatia b Shafali Verma 0 (2)

Marufa has little option with 9 needed from the last ball. She came out charging, missed the ball and Yastika did the rest.
16:35 (IST)

Ball 4: Fahima Khatun c & b Shafali Verma 0 (2)

Fahima stepped out for a lofted shot but skied it in the air for Shafali to take a return catch.

9 more needed.
16:34 (IST)

Ball 2: Nahida Akter c Deol b Shafali Verma 6 (12)

Nahida went for a big shot on the full ball but Harleen takes this comfortably at longon. 9 more needed.
16:30 (IST)

Big wicket! Nigar gets out, stumped off Deepti Sharma. She lost cool and went out for a big hit and missed the ball.

Nigar Sultana st Yastika b Deepti Sharma 38(55)

BAN 86/6
16:12 (IST)

Shorna Akter c and b Deepti Sharma 7(17)

A brilliant diving catch by Deepti who was wrong-footed with her run to right but dives to left to take the leading edge off Shorna's bat.

BAN 64/5
15:37 (IST)

Murshida Khatun b Bareddy Anusha 4(15)

BAN 23/3

Anusha Bareddy gets her first international wicket. The left-arm spinner just targeted the stumps and there was slight turn but Murshida paid the price for stepping out and missing the ball. 
15:20 (IST)

Shathi Rani c Kaur b Deepti Sharma 5(6) 

Brilliant one-handed catch by Harmanpreet Kaur at first slip to remove opener Shathi Rani. Deepti Sharma gets a wicket in her first over.

BAN 12/2.
15:15 (IST)

WICKET! Minnu strikes in her fist over. Shamima departs playing a sweep shot as Shafali takes the catch at short fine leg. 

Shamima Sultana c Shafali Verma b Minnu Mani 5(4)
14:54 (IST)

Amanjot Kaur c Sobhana Mostary b Marufa Akter 14(17)

Slap shot as the batter was hoping to clear the fielder but Sobhana did well to grab a high catch at mid-off.

IND 84/8
14:50 (IST)

Deepti has to go for shots. She took on Fahima for a sweep shot but it was a quicker delivery and it leads to a catch at short fine leg.

Deepti Sharma c Shamima Sultana b Fahima Khatun 10(14)
14:38 (IST)

Harleen Deol c Rabeya Khan b Sultana Khatun 6(21)

Very poor batting from Harleen. She struggled throughout and now after spending so much time in the middle, she gives away her wicket with a catch at mid-wicket.
14:32 (IST)

Rabeya gets her first wicket and the leg-spinners are dominating the proceeding here. Clueless about what to do, Jemimah steps out and Nigar Sultana completes the task with a stumping.

Rodrigues st Nigar Sultana b Rabeya Khan 8(21)

IND 58/5
14:08 (IST)

Yastika Bhatia c Shorna Akter b Fahima Khatun 11 (13)

What a catch! Yastika goes for a lofted shot to long-on but this was weak and Shorna puts in a brilliant dive to clinch a memorable catch.

IND 48/4
13:53 (IST)

Kaur b Sultana Khatun 0(1)

Unbelievable. Sultana Khatun is on a hat-trick. Harmanpreet scored a fifty in the first game but the set-batter was outfoxed as the ball turned in and hit the top of stumps.
13:52 (IST)

Shafali Verma c Sobhana Mostary b Sultana Khatun 19(14)

Shafali stepped out and was looking to hit this to long-on boundary but the timing wasn't there and got caught just behind mid-off.
13:49 (IST)

Nahida Akter comes on from this end. The first ball is hit for a boundary and Smriti then went for a sweep shot but the slow ball outfoxed her and rattled the stumps. 

Mandhana b Nahida Akter 13(13)
13:12 (IST)

Bangladesh XI: Shathi Rani, Shamima Sultana, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan
13:10 (IST)

India XI: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani
13:03 (IST)

Toss news: India win another toss and this time elect to bat first in the 2nd T20I at Mirpur. India lead the series 1-0.
12:49 (IST)

India women vs Bangladesh women live

India lead the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh 1-0 after scoring a comprehensive win in the opener. Bangladesh hardly put up a contest after being restricted to just 114 runs when put into bat. They would need to do better to keep this series alive.

India women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd T20I Live: The supremely talented Shafali Verma would like to make an impact with the bat after a poor start in the opener as Indian women aim to clinch the three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh with another dominant performance in the second game on Tuesday.

India cruised to an easy seven-wicket victory in the opener with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blazing her way to an unbeaten 35-ball 54 and Smriti Mandhana looking equally dangerous during her short, but significant, 38 run knock.

The slow bowlers were also on target as the two debutants Anusha Bareddy and Minnu Mani gave a good account under off-spinner Deepti Sharma.

However, what stuck out was Shafali’s three-ball duck and once again the distinct lack of footwork being evident against medium pacer Marufa Akter.

The youngster is one of the biggest batting talents in the country and has already played 57 T20I matches before her 20th birthday. When at her best, she can be brilliant. But consistency has been an issue with Shafali Verma with only one score of 50-plus in the last 10 T20Is.

Her last T20I half century came last year against Australian during a home series and since then had a quiet World Cup in South Africa.

The difference in quality between the two teams was evident when Bangladesh batted. The only batter to score at run-a-ball strike-rate was Shorna Akter, who struck two sixes in her 28-ball-28 that took the home team past the 100-run mark.

India women vs Bangladesh women squads:

India women’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shefali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chhetri (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S Meghna, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarwani , Monika Patel, Rashi Kanojia, Anusha Bareddi, Minnu Mani.

Bangladesh women’s squad: Nigar Sultana (c/w), Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Sultana Khatun, Shathi Rani.

Published on: July 11, 2023 12:50:00 IST

Tags:

