This is the end of action for today! The third T20 is on 13 July at the same time in Mirpur.

India have earned an unassailable 2-0 lead but their batting must have hurt the skipper and the management. Especially the execution against leg-spinners and that is something they would look to improve in the final game. The bowling under pressure especially from newcomers like Minnu Mani and Anusha Bareddy was encouraging.