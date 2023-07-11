India women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd T20I Live: The supremely talented Shafali Verma would like to make an impact with the bat after a poor start in the opener as Indian women aim to clinch the three-match T20 International series against Bangladesh with another dominant performance in the second game on Tuesday.
India cruised to an easy seven-wicket victory in the opener with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur blazing her way to an unbeaten 35-ball 54 and Smriti Mandhana looking equally dangerous during her short, but significant, 38 run knock.
The slow bowlers were also on target as the two debutants Anusha Bareddy and Minnu Mani gave a good account under off-spinner Deepti Sharma.
However, what stuck out was Shafali’s three-ball duck and once again the distinct lack of footwork being evident against medium pacer Marufa Akter.
The youngster is one of the biggest batting talents in the country and has already played 57 T20I matches before her 20th birthday. When at her best, she can be brilliant. But consistency has been an issue with Shafali Verma with only one score of 50-plus in the last 10 T20Is.
Her last T20I half century came last year against Australian during a home series and since then had a quiet World Cup in South Africa.
The difference in quality between the two teams was evident when Bangladesh batted. The only batter to score at run-a-ball strike-rate was Shorna Akter, who struck two sixes in her 28-ball-28 that took the home team past the 100-run mark.
India women vs Bangladesh women squads:
India women’s squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shefali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chhetri (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S Meghna, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarwani , Monika Patel, Rashi Kanojia, Anusha Bareddi, Minnu Mani.
Bangladesh women’s squad: Nigar Sultana (c/w), Shamima Sultana, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Shanjida Akter, Salma Khatun, Marufa Akter, Dilara Akter, Disha Biswas, Sultana Khatun, Shathi Rani.