India have taken a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The second match of the series will be played from 22 December.
India took a 1-0 lead in the series against Bangladesh after defeating the hosts by 188 runs in the first Test on Sunday. The KL Rahul-led side needed four wickets on the final day of the play and eventually wrapped up the innings in the first session itself.
Pacer Mohammed Siraj provided the early breakthrough in the day after he removed Mehidy Hasan. Later, Kuldeep Yadav picked up a couple of wickets including the dismissal of Shakib Al Hasan while Axar Patel had the final wicket and returned with a four-wicket haul in the second innings.
Debutant Zakir Hasan and Shakib were the pick of the batters for Bangladesh. While Zakir notched up a hundred, Shakib scored 84 but couldn’t help the team go over the line as the home side was bowled out for 324.
Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill notched centuries in India’s second innings an took the lead past 500 to set a mammoth target for the hosts.
The Twitterati was at business and reacted to the match, praising the Indian team.
Good morning Everyone, India won the 1st Test match against Bangladesh by 188 runs. Score big in the next game @imVkohli ❤️#INDvBAN #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/kc2pIenc87
— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 18, 2022
That’s a quick wrap on a Sunday!
Congratulations to our boys for sealing the 1st Test…lots of positives for us and an important win for WTC qualifications.
Well played ♥️#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/hUp9eWy1rv
— DK (@DineshKarthik) December 18, 2022
Yaara o yaara
Inspired by Lara
Pujara can Bazball
Bazball can’t Pujara #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/pAsjz8wciR
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 16, 2022
Most wickets for India after the first 7 Tests..
44 – Axar Patel
43 – R Ashwin
42 – Narendra Hirwani
35 – S Sreesanth/Ravindra Jadeja
34 – Jasprit Bumrah
31 – Dilip Doshi
30 – Anil Kumble#IndvBan #BanvInd
— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 18, 2022
Inevitable finish at Chattogram. India too strong. That it was an easy win without much contribution from Kohli with the bat or Ashwin with the ball merely underlines it
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 18, 2022
Bcci playing money game again. They asked cricket Australia to prepare a batting hell pitch in Gabba so that South Africa loses and Team India could gain 2nd position in WTC table . Earlier they even paid Pak team to lose against England team.
BCCI=ICC#AUSvSA #BANvIND
— adarsh. (@itz_aadarsh) December 18, 2022
When God has other plans for you!#BANvIND pic.twitter.com/SfpOFhWiVm
— DK (@DineshKarthik) December 14, 2022
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill in 1st test #INDvBAN
Yesterday Today pic.twitter.com/PjNIY62K0X
— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) December 16, 2022
