India took a 1-0 lead in the series against Bangladesh after defeating the hosts by 188 runs in the first Test on Sunday. The KL Rahul-led side needed four wickets on the final day of the play and eventually wrapped up the innings in the first session itself.

Pacer Mohammed Siraj provided the early breakthrough in the day after he removed Mehidy Hasan. Later, Kuldeep Yadav picked up a couple of wickets including the dismissal of Shakib Al Hasan while Axar Patel had the final wicket and returned with a four-wicket haul in the second innings.

Debutant Zakir Hasan and Shakib were the pick of the batters for Bangladesh. While Zakir notched up a hundred, Shakib scored 84 but couldn’t help the team go over the line as the home side was bowled out for 324.

Earlier, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill notched centuries in India’s second innings an took the lead past 500 to set a mammoth target for the hosts.

