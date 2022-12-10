Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
India vs Bangladesh LIVE score 3rd ODI: IND look for consolation win vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh LIVE score 3rd ODI: IND look for consolation win vs BAN

IND vs BAN 3nd ODI LIVE Score: Follow India vs Bangladesh live scorecard, cricket commentary and get latest updates from the IND vs BAN 3nd ODI at Firstpost

10:25 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the 3rd ODI between India and Bangladesh. The Indian team has already suffered a defeat in the series after losing the first two matches and will look to get a consolation win. Bangladesh on the other side, will seek to complete a clean sweep win

Highlights

title-img
India vs Bangladesh LIVE score 3rd ODI: IND look for consolation win vs BAN

India vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI, LIVE score: KL Rahul will lead India in Rohit Sharma's absence. AP

PREVIEW: Bangladesh took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against India after defeating the visitors in the first two matches. Moreover, the Men in Blue suffered some injury blows after captain Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen were ruled out of the ODI.

“India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later,” a BCCI release said.

“Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was advised rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series. Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries,” it added.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was included in the squad while KL Rahul will lead the team in Rohit’s absence. India will be looking to take a consolation win in this final ODI while the hosts will seek a cleansweep victory.

SQUADS:

India: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 10, 2022 10:25:45 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Petrol Diesel Price: Know latest petrol, diesel prices in your city
Business

Petrol Diesel Price: Know latest petrol, diesel prices in your city

Today is the 191st consecutive day when there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in India. Thus, there has been some relief for the common people on the inflation front

Petrol Diesel Price: Know latest petrol, diesel prices in your city
Business

Petrol Diesel Price: Know latest petrol, diesel prices in your city

Today is the 192nd consecutive day when there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in India. Thus, there has been some relief for the common people on the inflation front

Test cricket bonanza: Matches scheduled for every single day until 31 December
First Cricket News

Test cricket bonanza: Matches scheduled for every single day until 31 December

With India, Australia, England, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh in action, Test cricket is scheduled to be played every single day until 31 December.