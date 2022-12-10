India vs Bangladesh LIVE score 3rd ODI: IND look for consolation win vs BAN

PREVIEW: Bangladesh took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against India after defeating the visitors in the first two matches. Moreover, the Men in Blue suffered some injury blows after captain Rohit Sharma, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Sen were ruled out of the ODI.

“India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later,” a BCCI release said.

“Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was advised rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series. Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries,” it added.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav was included in the squad while KL Rahul will lead the team in Rohit’s absence. India will be looking to take a consolation win in this final ODI while the hosts will seek a cleansweep victory.

SQUADS:

India: KL Rahul (C) (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav

Bangladesh: Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Nurul Hasan

