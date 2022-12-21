India will take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test of the series at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from Thursday. The visitors are leading the series 1-0.

KL Rahul-led India thrashed Bangladesh by 188 runs on a difficult track in Chattogram in the first Test.

India, who are currently in the second spot in the World Test Championships standings, will be keen to complete a clean sweep in Bangladesh before they take on table-toppers Australia in the high-profile four-Test series set to begin in Nagpur on February 9.

Notably, regular India skipper Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the second Test as well as he is still recovering from a thumb injury that he suffered during the second ODI against Bangladesh. In Rohit’s absence, Rahul will once again lead the team.

Here’s everything you need to know about watching the 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test match:

When is the 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test match?

The 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test match will start on 22 December and is scheduled to be played till 26 December.

Where will the 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test match be played?

The 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

What time will the 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test match start?

The action on each day of the 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test match will start at 9 AM IST. The toss on Day 1 will take place at 8.30 AM.

Where can I watch the 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test match on TV?

The 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test match will be shown live on Sony Sports channels.

Where can I watch the 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test match online?

The 2nd India vs Bangladesh Test match will be streamed live on SonyLIV app. You can follow the match live on firstpost.com.

India’s squad for the second Test against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (C), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Saurabh Kumar, and Jaydev Unadkat.

