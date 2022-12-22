The opening day of the second Test between hosts Bangladesh and India at the Shere Bangla Stadium belonged to KL Rahul and Co, with the bowlers helping restrict the Bangla Tigers to 227 inside 73.5 overs.

The main headline-grabber of the day was Jaydev Unadkat, who was making his return to Test cricket with Team India after 12 long years. While Unadkat picked two wickets, Mominul Haque (84) was Bangladesh’s top performer with the bat.

At stumps on Day 1, India were 19/0 after eight overs, trailing the hosts by 208 runs, with KL Rahul (3) and Shubman Gill (14) in the middle.

Let’s now take a look at some top moments from Day 1 of the second Test:

Jaydev Unadkat picks two wickets on return

The last time Jaydev Unadkat played a Test was against South Africa in December 2010. MS Dhoni was the skipper of the Indian team, and Rahul Dravid was part of that team. Oh, and Virat Kohli had not made his Test debut yet.

Unadkat was picked in the squad for as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami, and on Thursday, he was named in the playing XI for the second Test, replacing Kuldeep Yadav, much to the surprise of many.

Unadkat first struck in the 15th over of the Bangladesh innings, when he got rid of Zakir Hasan (15), who was caught by KL Rahul at the slip position. The 31-year-old once again caused damage several overs later, in the 42nd over, when Mushfiqur Rahim was edged and caught by Rishabh Pant, courtesy Unadkat bowling that delivery at a length.

Unadkat would go on to finish the innings with figures of 2/50.

Mominul Haque’s crucial 84

Most of Bangladesh’s batters did not perform upto what the team management would have expected, but Mominul Haque stood out among the rest of the Bangladesh batters.

Many of them, including Najmul Hossain Shanto (24), Litton Das (25) and Mushfiqur Rahim (26) got starts, but were unable to convert them into big knocks.

However, that was not the case for Mominul. Mominul came into bat at number three in the 15th over after the dismissal of Zakir Hasan, and he consistently built 40-plus stands with Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz, that helped Bangladesh post 227.

It’s fair to say Mominul’s patient 84 that came in 157 balls (12 fours and one six) was a silver lining in the hosts’ innings, which otherwise would have succumb to a total lower than 227.

Bangladesh’s massive collapse

Being too reliant on one batter to do everything might trigger a collapse, and it is paramount that the batter from the other end provide immense support. As said before, most of the hosts’ batters lacked momentum, not being able to score big runs.

Talking of which, Bangladesh were 213/5 at one point, but little did they know they would get all out for 227.

Umesh Yadav, who had already taken the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan early in the innings, struck thrice between the 67th and 73rd over.

In the 67th over, Mehidy Hasan Miraz who had gone for the cut shot, instead got an outside edge off Umesh’s length delivery, only to be caught by Pant.

Nurul Hasan was Yadav’s next victim, getting struck leg before wicket in the 69th over. By now, Bangladesh were 219/7, with hopes of a 300-plus total looking far from possible.

Umesh Yadav then completed his four-wicket haul by removing Taskin Ahmed, who was caught by Siraj at point.

Just an over later, Ashwin, who already had two wickets to his name, joined the party in the 74th over, removing the in-form Mominul and getting rid of Khaled Ahmed to finish off the Bangladesh innings. Both Umesh and Ashwin finished with four wickets each.

KL Rahul survives LBW decision

In the eighth over of India’s first innings reply, KL Rahul, facing Shakib Al Hasan’s delivery, was hit on the pad, and was given LBW by the on-field umpire. Rahul then had a quick chat with Shubman Gill at the other end, and eventually opted for the DRS. The replays showed there was no bat involved. The ball had pitched around a length, and Rahul had looked to defend it straight.

However, while the impact was in line, the ball was missing leg-stump, and that meant the decision was reversed to India’s favour.

The last thing India would have wanted was losing a crucial wicket before stumps, and with this decision reversal, Rahul and Team India breathed a sigh of relief.

