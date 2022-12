PREVIEW: India will be eyeing a win in the first Test against Bangladesh as the hosts ended the proceedings at 272/6, needing 241 more to win in Chattogram. Bangladesh openers frustrated the Indian bowling unit and stitched a 124-run stand before the visitors made a fine comeback in the second and third session of play to pick six wickets.

Debutant Zakir Hasan showed his class with the bat and notched up a ton in the second innings. India now need to scalp four wickets to go 1-0 up in the series. Axar Patel has so far picked up three in the innings for India.

