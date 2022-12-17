India vs Bangladesh LIVE score 1st Test Day 4: BAN off to steady start in second innings vs IND

Preview: India were on a roll on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh as they handed the home side a target of 513 runs after Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara notched up individual tons to help India post 258/2 (D) in the second innings. This was Gill’s first Test hundred.

Earlier, India bowled out Bangladesh for 150 in the first innings but didn’t en-force a follow-on.

“I personally thought it (maiden Test century) was long time coming for me. Today it was all about getting the difficult situation out of the way. There weren’t any different thoughts (while batting in the 90s). For me, it was about how to play according to the field and then be able to score runs. It was very instinctive (to hit a couple of boundaries and get to the milestone). When the bowler came round the wicket, there was gap between third man and point. I hadn’t played it the whole innings. And once the field came in, I went over the fielders. When lunch happened, I was batting around 13. When I’d faced 100 balls, I was 70-odd, it’s about pacing the innings. You got to know when to attack as a batter,” Gill said after his scoring his hundred.

Bangladesh were 42/0 before stumps were called on Day 3.

