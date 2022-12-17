India vs Bangladesh LIVE score 1st Test Day 4: BAN off to steady start in second innings vs IND

Bangladesh 150 & 119/0 at Lunch on Day 4 of the 1st Test.— BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2022
Scorecard - https://t.co/GUHODOYOh9 #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/M6BE8IG3D3
India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 4, LIVE cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the penultimate day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh
Bangladesh 150 & 119/0 at Lunch on Day 4 of the 1st Test.— BCCI (@BCCI) December 17, 2022
Scorecard - https://t.co/GUHODOYOh9 #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/M6BE8IG3D3
After 42 overs,Bangladesh 119/0 ( Najmul Hossain Shanto 64 , Zakir Hasan 55)
India vs Bangladesh
Bangladesh don't lose any wickets in that first session on the penultimate day of this first Test. The partnership is now 119
India vs Bangladesh LIVE
Zakir now gets a single and notches up a fifty on debut. This has been a fine innings from him
IND vs BAN LIVE
Zakir comes down the track on that tossed up delivery from Axar and goes over the fielder stationed at mid-wicket for a boundary. He moves to 49
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE
Shanto and Zakir continue to frustrate the Indian bowling unit. The two openers have brought up the 100-run stand for the first wicket now
IND vs BAN LIVE SCORE
Things are getting heated up now. Some words are being exchanged between Siraj and Shanto. The batter just needs to stay calm and carry on with what he has been doing
IND vs BAN LIVE
Shanto gets a single and gets to his fifty. This has been a brilliant knock so far from the opener
After 29 overs,Bangladesh 83/0 ( Najmul Hossain Shanto 47 , Zakir Hasan 36)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE
Bangladesh openers have provided the perfect start to the side. The hosts needed someone to show some resistance and Shanto and Zakir have done exactly the same
After 25 overs,Bangladesh 78/0 ( Najmul Hossain Shanto 46 , Zakir Hasan 32)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE
Zakir has also started to get a move here. India would be looking to break this partnership
After 18 overs,Bangladesh 60/0 ( Najmul Hossain Shanto 40 , Zakir Hasan 20)
India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE
Bangladesh openers have given them a positive start here. They have up hill task but this has been a good opening stand. Shanto isn't shying away from putting away the bad deliveries to the fence
Preview: India were on a roll on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh as they handed the home side a target of 513 runs after Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara notched up individual tons to help India post 258/2 (D) in the second innings. This was Gill’s first Test hundred.
Earlier, India bowled out Bangladesh for 150 in the first innings but didn’t en-force a follow-on.
“I personally thought it (maiden Test century) was long time coming for me. Today it was all about getting the difficult situation out of the way. There weren’t any different thoughts (while batting in the 90s). For me, it was about how to play according to the field and then be able to score runs. It was very instinctive (to hit a couple of boundaries and get to the milestone). When the bowler came round the wicket, there was gap between third man and point. I hadn’t played it the whole innings. And once the field came in, I went over the fielders. When lunch happened, I was batting around 13. When I’d faced 100 balls, I was 70-odd, it’s about pacing the innings. You got to know when to attack as a batter,” Gill said after his scoring his hundred.
Bangladesh were 42/0 before stumps were called on Day 3.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Today is the 200th consecutive day when there has been no change in the price of petrol and diesel in India. Thus, there has been some relief for the common people on the inflation front
Shahid Afridi also criticised the fans for putting all the blame on Pakistan captain Babar Azam after the Test series loss to England.
The share of Asians among foreign-born in the U.S. has risen recently, from 30.1% during the 2012 to 2016 period to 31.2% in the 2017 to 2021 period.