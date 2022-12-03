India and Bangladesh are set to lock horns with each other in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday in Dhaka. The Men in Blue will be led by Rohit Sharma while Virat Kohli has also returned to the setup after taking a break after the T20 World Cup.

The visitors suffered a blow ahead of the first match as pacer Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the ODI series due to injury.

“Fast bowler Mohd. Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru and will not be able to take part in the three-match series,” BCCI said in a statement.

Shami has been replaced by Umran Malik in the squad.

When will the first ODI between India and Bangladesh take place?

The first ODI between India and Bangladesh will take place on 4th December (Sunday).

Where will the first ODI between India and Bangladesh be held?

The first ODI between India and Bangladesh will be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka.

What time will the first ODI between India and Bangladesh begin?

The first ODI between India and Bangladesh will start at 11:30 am IST. Toss will take place half an hour before start of play.

How can I watch the first ODI between India and Bangladesh?

The first ODI between India and Bangladesh will live on Sony Sports Network. You can also watch the match on SonyLIV app.

