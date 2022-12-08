The India women’s cricket team are set to play in front of their home crowd again after a while on the road as they take on world champions Australia in a five-match T20I series starting Friday.

The Indian team returns to action on home soil after more than a year, having last played in their backyard against South Africa in March last year, which incidentally was also their first taste of cricketing action since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. The ‘Women in Blue’ would tour England and Australia later that year, achieving mixed results in both.

The team had travelled to New Zealand for a bilateral series earlier this year before the World Cup, where they failed to reach the semi-finals after finishing fifth in the round-robin group stage, just outside the qualification zone. Then-captain Mithali Raj would announce her retirement not long after the event, bringing the curtains down on a glittering career spanning more than two decades.

India however, would bounce back from the World Cup disappointment by winning both the ODI and T20I legs in their tour of Sri Lanka before winning the silver medal in the women’s cricket competition at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Their England trip would get even sweeter as they would go on to whitewash the three-match ODI series against the 2017 ODI world champions that followed right after CWG.

And in their most recent outing, India powered their way to a seventh Asia Cup title, outplaying Sri Lanka in the final in Sylhet.

Ahead of the five-match series against Australia, with all the games taking place in and around Mumbai, we take a look at the live telecast and other important details:

When will the first T20I between India and Australia take place?

The first T20I between India and Australia will take place on Friday, 9 December.

Where will the first T20I between India and Australia be held?

The first T20I between India and Australia will be held at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

What time will the first T20I between India and Australia begin?

The first T20I between India and Australia will start at 7 pm IST. Toss will take place half an hour before start of play.

How can I watch the first T20I between India and Australia?

The first T20I between India and Australia will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. You can also watch the match on Disney+ Hotstar app, as well as follow the live scorecard and updates on Firstpost.com.

