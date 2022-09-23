Rain threat looms large over the second T20I in Nagpur between India and Australia scheduled to be played on 23 September, Friday. Australia come into this match after sealing an emphatic win in the first match at Mohali as they chased down a record 209-run target. And the rains could spoil India’s chances of leveling the series.

All the pressure will be on the hosts to level the series. India could well include Jasprit Bumrah in this match ahead of Umesh Yadav, who was more like a make-shift replacement for Mohammed Shami.

Indian bowling at the death has been a cause of concern for the management since the Asia Cup and the lack of control at the backend of the innings cost Rohit Sharma the game in Mohali. India conceded 55 runs in the last four overs. The only bowler who looked impressive was Axar Patel as he returned with figures of 3/17.

For Australia, the stars of the show were Cameron Green and Matthew Wade. Green walked out to open the innings for the first time in his career and responded with a roaring fifty. Matthew Wade finished the game with his unbeaten innings of 45 runs off 21 balls.

India last played in Nagpur back in 2019 where they beat Bangladesh by 30 runs. India have played four matches at this venue and have won two and lost two.

Weather update:

There are slight chances of rain in this match between India and Australia in Nagpur. As far as the weather is concerned, the training session had to be called off owing to persistent showers on Thursday. On match day, there is an 8% chance of rain. Humidity too will be on the higher side – around 78 percent in Nagpur. The temperature will hover around 25-27 degrees Celsius during the game.

Possible Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav/ Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Daniel Sams, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson

