Cricket

Watch: Umesh Yadav dismisses Mitchell Starc with fiery delivery, achieves 100th Test wicket in India

Umesh Yadav celebrates Cameron Green's wicket on Day 2 of the third India-Australia Test. AP

After a disappointing performance on the first day of the Indore Test, India bounced back in fine form against Australia, dismissing them for 197.

R Ashwin and Umesh Yadav rattled the Aussies, taking three wickets each. Yadav, who was brought in place of Mohammed Shami in the playing XI, also achieved the milestone of scalping his 100th Test wicket at home. The pacer bamboozled Mitchell Starc with a pearler.

LIVE CRICKET | India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 2 Live

In the 74th over, Umesh Yadav bowled a short of length delivery to Starc. The Australian pushed at the ball but it skidded through and flattened the off-stump.

BCCI shared the video with the caption, “ICYMI – in India for Umesh Yadav. What a ball that was from Umesh Yadav as he cleans up Mitchell Starc to grab his 100th Test wicket at home.”

Watch:

After that, Umesh Yadav also scalped Todd Murphy’s wicket, removing him for a duck.

Umesh Yadav was also pivotal for India in the first innings, where his quick-fire 17 off 13 helped India post a triple-digit score. The tailender smacked two maximums off spinner Matthew Kuhnemann to equal Virat Kohli’s record of 24 maximums in Test cricket. The lanky pacer also went past former India coach Ravi Shastri’s record of 22 sixes to occupy the 17th spot of the list of Indian cricketers with most sixes in Tests.

In the first innings, India were bowled out for a paltry 109 runs due to Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon’s eight wickets combined. The Indian batters could not stand against the Australian spin attack and faltered from the word go in the third Border-Gavaskar Test.

When it was time for India to bowl, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja led the proceedings with a four-wicket haul. The southpaw scalped the wickets of captain Steve Smith, Usman Khwaja, Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head. On the second day, Ashwin and Yadav scythed through the remaining Australian batting line-up to ensure that the visitors could only get a lead of 88 runs.

Updated Date: March 02, 2023 14:55:49 IST

