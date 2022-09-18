India vs Australia: Watch Australia’s new sensation Tim David whack ball in the nets ahead of T20I series

Australia’s new sensation Tim David trained for the first time in an Australian kit in the nets ahead of the first T20I against India in Mohali.

There has been a significant hype around the batter, who is the only player to join the 2021 World Cup-winning squad.

David played for Singapore till March 2020, but then made his way to the Australian cricket circuit. If the power-hitter gets a place in the playing XI, he will make his second international debut of sorts, and his dream of playing for Australia will come true. And with injuries to Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh, David is likely to get a nod.

Cricket.com.au shared a video on Twitter wherein David can be seen hitting the ball hard in all directions.

Watch the video here:

🔊 SOUND ON 🔊 Tim David whacking balls in Australian kit 🔥 #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/q0n0C7OnpN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) September 18, 2022

David played 14 T20Is for Singapore scoring 558 runs including 4 half-centuries. But subsequently, he quit the team and pursued to fulfill his dream of donning the Aussie jersey.

However, it be worthwhile to see who the 26-year-old will replace once Marsh and Stoinis return as the batting order looks jam packed till number seven. While David Warner and skipper Aaron Finch will open the innings, Mitchell Marsh will follow at number three. Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, and Matthew Wade will occupy the subsequent positions.

