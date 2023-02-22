The second India vs Australia Test was a one-sided affair. The hosts beat Australia by 6 wickets, thanks to the fearsome spin combination of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. Former skipper Virat Kohli also scored a crucial 44 runs in India’s first innings, leading India to a total of 262 runs on the scoreboard.

While there were huge expectations that Kohli would roar back to form in Test cricket at his home ground (Feroz Shah Kotla), the star India batter could not replicate his performance in the second innings and was dismissed for 20 by spinner Todd Murphy. Irrespective of a poor show with the bat, Kohli remained a crowd favourite at home.

A clip from the Delhi Test has surfaced showing fans chanting ‘RCB, RCB!’ to show their love for the India legend and his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli, who was fielding in the slips, heard the chants and pointed towards the word ‘India’ written on his jersey and shook his finger to remind them that it was an international fixture.

The crowd quickly understood the meaning behind the gesture, and started chanting ‘India, India’. The video of the moment has gone viral.

Watch:

Crowd was chanting ‘RCB, RCB’ – Virat Kohli told to stop it and chant ‘India, India’. pic.twitter.com/kMd53wbYRU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 20, 2023

In the second Test, the third day was dominated completely by Ashwin and Jadeja. The spinners took 9 wickets in a single session, leading the visitors to collapse at a paltry score of 113. Jadeja was the star of the innings, with career best figures of 7/42. For his stupendous performance, the all-rounder was awarded the Player of the Match.

When it was time for India to chase the target of 115, the batting unit was in a bit of shambles after top-order batters like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul departed early. Cheteshwar Pujara and KS Bharat steadied the innings and calmly led the team to victory. Pujara, playing his 100th Test, hit the winning runs to give India an unassailable 2-0 lead in the four-Test series.

