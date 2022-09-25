Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli finally found some runs during ongoing India vs Australia series as the 33-year-old batter was in full flow to hit a half century in the final and decisive T20 match in Hyderabad on Sunday.

During the course of his innings, Kohli shot three boundaries and three towering sixes (watch videos below) while having a 104-run crucial stand with Suryakumar Yadav, who also scored a half-century before Kohli to put India in a strong position.

How’s that for a MAXIMUM from @imVkohli 💥 Don’t miss the LIVE coverage of the #INDvAUS match on @StarSportsIndia pic.twitter.com/fMHfv6LMLr — BCCI (@BCCI) September 25, 2022

Yadav was the more dominant partner between the two as he raced to 69 runs in 36 balls while hitting five boundaries and sixes each. He was dismissed at the end of the 14th over by Josh Hazlewood.

At the time of writing, Kohli was batting on 50 off 38 balls with Hardik Pandya (5 not out) at the other end as India needed 36 runs from 22 balls.

Earlier batting first, Australia put up a total of 186/7 following fireworks from Cameron Green (52 off 21) and Tim Davids (54 off 27). Axar Patel was pick among bowlers with a figure of 3/33 while Jasprit Bumrah leaked 50 runs for no wickets in his four overs.

Chasing the total, openers KL Rahul (1) and Rohit Sharma (17) disappointed by getting out early before Kohli and Yadav took charge of the chase.

