Cricket

India vs Australia: ‘Till we bat, the pitch will play well,’ Axar says cheekily after stumps on Day 2

Axar Patel scored a brisk half-century – hitting 52 runs from 102 deliveries coming in to bat at number nine.

Axar Patel scored his second Test half-century. AP

India all-rounder Axar Patel went wicket-less on Day 1 but compensated for it on Day 2 with a brisk half-century against Australia in Nagpur.

Patel came in after the fall of the seventh Indian wicket and joined hands with his senior pro Ravindra Jadeja to stabilise the Indian innings even as Pat Cummins was in the middle of a probing spell.

The all-rounder remained at the crease till the end of the day’s play and raced away to 52 off 102 deliveries.

“Have been doing well with the bat for the last one year. That confidence is coming in handy. My technique — I always knew it was good,” Axar said at the end of the day’s play.

Axar also spoke about how the coaching staff motivates him. “I work on it when I get a break. Work with the coaching staff. They tell me that I have the ability, so I try to contribute.”


Axar’s cheeky response came when he was quizzed about the Nagpur pitch which raised multiple questions even before the game had started.

“When you go in to bat you find some difficulty (on that pitch), but it gets easier after spending some time. The talk with Jadeja was to not lose focus,” Axar said about his batting on Day 2.

“Till the time we bat tomorrow the pitch will play well, and when we get the chance to bowl — we’ll find help (laughs),” Axar concluded with a tongue-in-cheek response, taking a dig at experts who alleged Indians doctoring the pitch.

Updated Date: February 10, 2023 19:27:52 IST

