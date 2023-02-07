Cricket enthusiasts are incredibly excited for the upcoming high-voltage face-off between India and Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy. The first game of the four-Test series will begin on 9 February at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

Ahead of the opening clash, a number of former players and cricket pundits went on to predict the result of the hotly-contested affair. In this context, former India international Dodda Ganesh has predicted that the hosts will clinch a comfortable victory in the bilateral series, adding that the visitors have no chance of registering a single win. He shared his prediction following a brief note on his personal Twitter handle.

I understand optimism, but to say Australia will win the series in India is a bit outlandish. The Oz have no chance against the quality of India’s spin trio. They’ll not win a test. India winning 3-0 or 4-0 is the only thing that needs to be decided #DoddaMathu #BGT2023 #INDvAUS — Dodda Ganesh | ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ (@doddaganesha) February 6, 2023

According to Ganesh, the Rohit Sharma-led unit will start a step ahead of the Aussies thanks to their experienced spinner trio- Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav. The last time when the visitors travelled to India for a Test series in 2017, the Indian spinners were a big cause of concern for them. Rank-turner wickets also played a pivotal role in India’s success. While Ravindra Jadeja was named the Player of the series for his 25 scalps, Ashwin was just the second-highest wicket-taker with 21 wickets.

Ganesh wrote in his post, “I understand optimism, but to say Australia will win the series in India is a bit outlandish. The Oz have no chance against the quality of India’s spin trio. They’ll not win a test. India winning 3-0 or 4-0 is the only thing that needs to be decided.”

Team India will be aiming to win the series decisively in order to seal their place in the World Test Championship Final. They are required to win the Border Gavaskar Trophy by 4-0, 3-0 or 3-1 to keep their hopes alive. However, it will not be that easy against mighty Australia who are currently standing on the top of the table, followed by India in second place.

The Pat Cummins-led side is in good form in red-ball cricket, coming off comfortable series wins against West Indies and South Africa. On the other hand, India played their last Test series away from home in Bangladesh in December 2022 and bagged the two-match series 2-0.

