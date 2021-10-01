Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

India vs Australia: 'The Queen in Queensland', Smriti Mandhana's scintillating hundred draws widespread praise

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 1st, 2021
  • 11:53:08 IST

Smriti Mandhana stamped her class at Gold Coast's Metricon Stadium on Friday as she hit her maiden hundred in the Test format in the ongoing day-night Test between Australia and India.

Left-handed Indian opener Mandhana, who was unbeaten on 80 after rain washed out a majority of the opening day of the match, reached the milestone with a boundary off Ellyse Perry in the afternoon session on the second day, taking 170 deliveries to get to the milestone. It was only the 13th instance of an Indian bringing up the three-figure mark in women's Tests.

The Sangli native has played a key role so far in the Indians dominating the Test — their first pink-ball match — so far as she attacked the Aussie seamers from the very outset after Meg Lanning opted to field on Day 1. She cracked 22 fours along with a six off Tahlia McGrath before getting dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner to depart for 127 — the seventh-highest score by an Indian in women's Tests.

Let us take a look at some of the reactions to Mandhana's fabulous knock:

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

 

Updated Date: October 01, 2021 11:53:08 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

'The streak lives on': Twitter reacts to Australia's win over Indian in drama-filled last-over thriller
First Cricket News

'The streak lives on': Twitter reacts to Australia's win over Indian in drama-filled last-over thriller

Here's how Twitter reacted to Australia's win over India in the second ODI

India vs Australia: Visitors' batting coach SS Das backs Smriti Mandhana to come good in second ODI
First Cricket News

India vs Australia: Visitors' batting coach SS Das backs Smriti Mandhana to come good in second ODI

India, who are aiming to post 250 plus consistently fell short of the mark once again, managing 225 for eight in their quota of 50 overs in the first ODI, but the batting coach said the Mithali Raj-led side has a plan in place for the second game to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Jhulan Goswami with pink-ball will be an exciting challenge, says Australia's Annabel Sutherland
First Cricket News

Jhulan Goswami with pink-ball will be an exciting challenge, says Australia's Annabel Sutherland

Australia all-rounder Annabel Sutherland on Southern Stars' preparation for the upcoming pink-ball Test against India and need for more Tests to improve women's game