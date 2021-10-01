Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Australia Women Vs India Women LIVE SCORE (test)

Australia Women Vs India Women At Carrara Oval, Carrara, 30 September, 2021

30 September, 2021
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Dinner
India Women

231/3 (84.0 ov)

One-off Test
Australia Women

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
India Women Australia Women
231/3 (84.0 ov) - R/R 2.75

Dinner

Mithali Raj (C) - 2

Yastika Bhatia - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mithali Raj (C) Batting 15 47 3 0
Yastika Bhatia Batting 2 13 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ellyse Perry 12 2 38 0
Tahlia McGrath 11 2 34 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 217/3 (80.4)

14 (14) R/R: 4.2

Punam Raut 36(165) S.R (21.81)

c Alyssa Healy b Sophie Molineux
Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test, LIVE cricket Score: Visitors reach 231/3 at dinner break

12:02 (IST)

DINNER BREAK!

Tahlia McGrath now bowling with the second new ball. She is fuller and wider outside off against left-handed Bhatia. India placed well at 231/3 after first session of day 2. Mithali and Yastika in middle. Expect Aussies to come back hard in second session as Indians look to build another partnership. See you in another 40 minutes.

11:57 (IST)

After 83 overs,India Women 230/3 ( Mithali Raj (C) 15 , Yastika Bhatia 2)

Ellyse Perry back on. With the new ball. Yastika is not moving her front leg and Perry is looking to bring one in to hit the pads. On last ball, Bhatia pulls but does not connect. Maiden for Perry. 

11:52 (IST)

After 82 overs,India Women 230/3 ( Mithali Raj (C) 15 , Yastika Bhatia (W) 2)

New ball is taken and Sutherland would like bowling with it. And she goes too wide down leg for five wides. It is swinging big and she needs to have a control over it. Checks her line and bowls more on the off stump. Costly over for Australia as India score 11 off it.

11:46 (IST)

After 81 overs,India Women 219/3 ( Mithali Raj (C) 13 , Yastika Bhatia (W) 2)

Second new ball available now but Australia don't take it as Molineux continues. Raut departs. She chose to walk as she must have known she nicked it. Up for a debate whether walking is fine or not as it can put your team in some trouble. But that is for later. Yastika Bhatia, LHB, comes out to bat and gets off the mark on first ball. Two off the over and a wicket.

11:44 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Molineux with the wicket. Raut walked. Molineux turned it away from Raut, it took the outside edge it seems and keeper Healy collected it behind the stumps, players appealed, umpire turned it down but right then Raut started walking back. Punam Raut c Healy b Molineux 36(165)  

11:42 (IST)

After 80 overs,India Women 217/2 ( Punam Raut 36 , Mithali Raj (C) 13)


Mithali with a fault shot, almost got caught at gully. Widish line from Sutherland, Mithali searches for a shot and outside goes over the gully fielder for four runs. Fault shot again on last ball and carries to gully on one bounce. Second new ball is available now. Five off the over.

11:37 (IST)

After 79 overs,India Women 212/2 ( Punam Raut 36 , Mithali Raj (C) 9)

Sophie Molineux is back into the attack. Good running between the wickets as Punam hits one to third man and runs a quick double. And just two off the over. Second new ball available after next over.

11:33 (IST)

After 78 overs,India Women 210/2 ( Punam Raut 34 , Mithali Raj (C) 9)

Sutherland continues. Raut plays four dots on the trot. She takes a quick single on the fifth. Two overs to the second new ball. One off this over.

11:30 (IST)

After 77 overs,India Women 209/2 ( Punam Raut 33 , Mithali Raj (C) 9)

Gardner continues. From round the wicket to Raj, and bowled on off stumo, Raj goes forward and leans into the cover drive that fetches her four. The streak of maidens broken. Four off it.

11:27 (IST)

After 76 overs,India Women 205/2 ( Punam Raut 33 , Mithali Raj (C) 5)

Sutherland continues. How has she been today. Bowled a discoplined line. Bowling with a lot of pace. Raut rock solid in defence. Runs are suddenly hard to come by since the departure of Mandhana. Another maiden.

Highlights

11:44 (IST)

OUT! Molineux with the wicket. Raut walked. Molineux turned it away from Raut, it took the outside edge it seems and keeper Healy collected it behind the stumps, players appealed, umpire turned it down but right then Raut started walking back. Punam Raut c Healy b Molineux 36(165)  
10:58 (IST)

OUT! Mandhana gone, soft dismissal, Garnder with the wicket, fuller and Mandhana plays it on the up and hits it directly yo McGrath placed at short mid off and that's out. Finally, Australia break the partnership. Mandhana c Tahlia McGrath b Gardner 127(216) 
10:03 (IST)

After 52 overs,India Women 157/1 ( Smriti Mandhana 101 , Punam Raut 19)

Hundred for Mandhana, her first in Test cricket. Brings it up with a pull shot. Two boundaries in the over to reach the milestone which is followed by a raise of bat. Nothing animated in celebration. She wants to march on. What a knock this has been so far.

Australia Women Vs India Women, pink-ball Test Live Cricket Score Updates: Follow this space for the latest update on the second day of the one-off pink-ball Test between Australia and India.

Day 1 report: India were comfortably placed at 132 for one when rain brought an early end to the opening day's play in the pink-ball Test against Australia here on Thursday.
Smriti Mandhana was batting on a sublime 80 and Punam Raut was unbeaten on 16 when stumps were called on the first day.

India were 101 for 1 at the dinner break on the opening day of their one-off Day/Night Test, after which lightning delayed the start of play for a while.

Australia captain Meg Lanning and her India counterpart Mithali Raj pose at the Metricon Stadium ahead of the one-off pink-ball Test. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen

The Australian team's decision to field first after laying a green strip for the visitors did seem to have backfired as Mandhana attacked them straightaway during the first hour of play.

There were an astounding 16 boundaries hit in the first 16 overs, mostly by Mandhana and few by Shafali as Meg Lanning did shuffle around with his bowlers without much success.

In fact, it was a case of role reversal which perhaps caught the Australians off-guard as Shafali was more intent on playing a defensive game while her senior partner attacked with great gusto.

Debutant Darcie Brown got some special punishment as Mandhana hit her for a number of boundaries both on the off-side as well as a few whip shots on the leg-side.

Ellyse Perry also took a few overs to find the right length. The elegant Indian left-hander reached her run-a-ball fifty in no time with a cover drive of McGrath.

Whenever Mandhana bisected between point and cover or cover or mid-off, it was the most pleasant sight.

Her first 51 runs came off 50 deliveries and the next 29 off 94 while Raut also played her customary defensive game. A total of 300 plus will certainly keep India firmly in the game.

With inputs from PTI

 

Updated Date: October 01, 2021 12:04:34 IST

Tags:

