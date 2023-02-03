One of the most awaited Test tournament of the year is around the corner as Australia have arrived in India for the Border Gavaskar Series.

Australia have visited India for a test series after back-to-back Test series in their own backyard. Interestingly, India won on both occasions – first in 2018/19 and then in 2021. India have had the Border Gavaskar trophy in their cusp for three consecutive editions.

While the Kangaroos look furious and determined to return the favour and defeat India in India, it is going to be an uphill task for the visitors as India have not lost a Test series at home since their loss to England in 2012.

India will play four Tests and three ODIs subsequently against Australia over a period of one and a half months.

While the first match of the mega contest starts on 9 February, here is all you need to know about the Border Gavaskar Series –

When will the first match of India vs Australia Test series start?

The first match of India vs Australia test series will start on 9 February.

At what time will the matches in India vs Australia Test series and ODI series start?

All the matches in India vs Australia Test series will start at 9.30 am IST. There are no Day/Night Tests in the series. On the contrary, all the ODIs will be Day/Night affairs and start at 2.00 pm IST.

What are the venues for India vs Australia Test series?

The venues for the four India vs Australia Tests are Nagpur, Delhi, Dharamsala, and Ahmedabad in the sequence of the Tests.

What are the venues for India vs Australia ODI series?

The venues for India vs Australia ODIs are Mumbai, Vishakhapatnam, and Chennai.

What is the schedule of India vs Australia Test series and ODI series?

Ind vs Aus Test 1 | 9 February to 13 February | 9.30 AM | Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Ind vs Aus Test 2 | 17 February to 21 February | 9.30 AM | Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Ind vs Aus Test 3 | 1 March to 5 March | 9.30 AM | Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Ind vs Aus Test 4 | 9 March to 13 March | 9.30 AM | Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Ind vs Aus ODI 1 | 17 March | 2.00 PM | Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Ind vs Aus ODI 2 | 19 March | 2.00 PM | Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam

Ind vs Aus ODI 3 | 22 March | 2.00 PM | MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Where can we watch India vs Australia Test series in India?

The Tests from India vs Australia series can be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I digitally stream India vs Australia Test series?

The Tests from India vs Australia series can be streamed digitally on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also tune in to Firstpost.com for live updates.

Squads:

India (for first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (capt), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.