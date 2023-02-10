A comment made by Sanjay Manjrekar on air on Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia has not gone down too well with Murali Vijay, who promptly snapped back at him.

Cricketer-turned-commentator Manjrekar expressed surprise at Vijay occupying the top spot in a chart highlighting Indian batters with the best conversion rate in home Tests. The Tamil Nadu opener had a conversion rate of 60 per cent, with former India captains Mohammad Azharuddin and Polly Umrigar occupying the second and third spots with 54.2 and 53.8 per cent respectively.

“I am surprised to see Murali at the top,” said Manjrekar.

Sanjay Manjrekar was surprised to see Murali Vijay on top of the list of conversion rates and mentioned it in the comms. #INDvAUS https://t.co/eclG9XHNet pic.twitter.com/V24BMQkrlA — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) February 10, 2023

“@sanjaymanjrekar Surprised wow,” tweeted Vijay in response. The ex-opener, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket, would send out another tweet shortly after in which he wrote, “Some Mumbai ex players can never be appreciative of the south ”

Vijay, who made his Test debut during the 2008 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as Gautam Gambhir’s replacement, would cement himself as a first-choice opener and form successful partnerships with Virender Sehwag and Shikhar Dhawan at the top.

Vijay called it quits in international cricket on 30 January with nearly 4,000 Test runs to his credit from 61 appearances.

Meanwhile, current India skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored a historic century on Friday, was fourth in the list with a conversion rate of 50 per cent.

Rohit, additionally brought up his century on Day 2 of the first Test to become the first Indian cricketer to score a century in each international format as a captain. The ‘Hitman’ brought up the milestone with a boundary off Todd Murphy, taking 171 deliveries to get there.

