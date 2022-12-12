Indian women’s team honoured, in what was a rare instance of a 47,000-strong crowd at the DY Patil Stadium, expressed gratitude with a victory lap after defeating Australia in the second T20I in a thrilling Super Over on Sunday.

After free entry was allowed in the first T20I on Friday, the tickets were sold out for the 2nd T20I at the same stadium.

More than 47,000 spectators were present at the stadium to support the Women in Blue.

How it started How it ended Over 47,000 spectators at the DY Patil Stadium on a historic night for the women’s game in the country 🏏 Well done, India, Australia and every person who showed up tonight 🇮🇳🇦🇺👏#INDvAUS | #INDWvAUSW pic.twitter.com/m73zgY2x2o — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) December 11, 2022



The player of the match and the fan-favourite Smriti Mandhana took the opportunity to express gratitude to the fans for such overwhelming support.

“Thank you everyone for coming. Amazing, amazing atmosphere. We all just love people who come to support us and yeah, unreal, unreal game. Didn’t expect, but I think it was all possible because of the crowd and their support,” Mandhana said after the match.

The BCCI Women shared the video of the same on their Twitter account.

Here’s a special message from #TeamIndia vice-captain @mandhana_smriti on receiving the support of fans in the thrilling second #INDvAUS T20I 👌👌 pic.twitter.com/aBLSMJ2QeO — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 11, 2022



“Please keep coming and we will try and make you guys proud,” she added.

The crowd attendance gained importance as women’s cricket does not see such attendance on a regular basis.

Smriti Mandhana: One of the most exciting games

With the women’s cricket getting all the attraction and the Women’s IPL around the corner, the sight of a packed stadium must be electric for the players.

Talking about the match, India tied with Australia’s total of 187 at the end of 20 overs as Smriti Mandhana played a brilliant hand scoring 79 off 49 deliveries and Richa Ghosh smashed 26 off 13 deliveries.

A victory lap to honour the crowd who were in attendance to support the women in blue Over 47,000 in attendance for the second T20I who witnessed a thriller here at the DY Patil Stadium 👏 👏 Keep cheering for Women in Blue 👍 👍#TeamIndia | #INDvAUS | @mastercardindia pic.twitter.com/CtzdsyhxZu — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 11, 2022



India then set a target of 21 for Australia in the Super Over. The visitors fell four runs short of it despite Alyssa Healy hitting a boundary and a six on the last two balls.

The teams will now move to Brabourne Stadium where they will play the remaining three games of the series.

