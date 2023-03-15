After sealing their fourth consecutive Test series win against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India will now face the visitors in an action-packed One Day Internationals (ODIs) series. India will host Australia for three ODIs starting 17 March. Steve Smith will keep captaining Australia in place of regular skipper Pat Cummins who has decided to stay back in Sydney after his mother, Maria, breathed her last week. Cummins had flown back home after the second Test in Delhi and hasn’t returned since.

Cummins captained his team in the first two Tests which they lost. Stand-in skipper Smith scripted a turnaround by leading the Baggy Greens to a 9-wicket win over the hosts in the 3rd Test at Indore. With the fourth Test ending in a draw, Team India registered a 2-1 series win against Australia and confirmed its berth for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Other team news

India will be without Rohit Sharma for the first ODI as the captain has taken a leave due to family commitments. Hardik Pandya will captain India in the first ODI. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the ODI series due to a back injury. No replacement has been announced so far.

David Warner will be back for Australia after missing the last two Tests due to an elbow injury.

ODI series Schedule

India vs Australia 1st ODI: 17 March, 2023 (Friday) – 1:30 PM IST, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India vs Australia 2nd ODI: 19 March, 2023 (Sunday) – 1:30 PM IST, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

India vs Australia 3rd ODI: 22 March, 2023 (Wednesday) – 1:30 PM IST, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Head-to-head

India and Australia have played 143 ODIs against each other so far. Out of which, India have won 53, Australia have won 80 while 10 matches have ended up as no results (NR).

In the last ODI between the two sides in December 2020, India beat Australia by 13 runs in Canberra. Hardik Pandya was the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 92 off 76 balls.

Where to watch India vs Australia ODI series?

All three ODI matches between India and Australia will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. The live streaming of the matches will be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. You can also follow the latest updates and live scores on Firstpost.com.

India’s full squad for the ODI series

Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Washington Sundar, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia’s full squad for the ODI series

Steve Smith (c) Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

