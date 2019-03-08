India vs Australia: MS Dhoni hosts Team India for dinner at his farmhouse ahead of Ranchi ODI
Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hosted the Indian cricket team for a dinner at his farmhouse here ahead of the third ODI against Australia.
Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hosted the Indian cricket team for a dinner at his farmhouse here ahead of the third ODI against Australia on Friday.
The members of the Indian cricket team attended the party at the farmhouse of Dhoni on Thursday night.
The entire team along with skipper Virat Kohli was present on the occasion. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant shared a picture of the gathering at a social media platform. "Bhabhiji ruining our fitness levels?????? Super fun evening with fam-jam ! Thank you @msdhoni and @SaakshiSRawat for hosting us #goodtimes," Pant wrote on his Twitter handle.
Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also took to social media to thank Dhoni and his wife Sakshi for their hospitality.
"Thank you for last night @msdhoni bhai and @Saakshiawat bhabhi," he tweeted.
The third ODI against Australia is likely to be Dhoni's last international appearance at his home ground.
Updated Date:
Mar 08, 2019 11:03:19 IST
