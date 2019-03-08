First Cricket
SL in SA | 2nd ODI Mar 06, 2019
SA Vs SL
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 113 runs
ENG in WI | 1st T20I Mar 06, 2019
WI Vs ENG
England beat West Indies by 4 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 08, 2019
AFG vs IRE
Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Dehradun
AUS in IND Mar 08, 2019
IND vs AUS
JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni hosts Team India for dinner at his farmhouse ahead of Ranchi ODI

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hosted the Indian cricket team for a dinner at his farmhouse here ahead of the third ODI against Australia.

Press Trust of India, Mar 08, 2019 10:54:24 IST

Former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni hosted the Indian cricket team for a dinner at his farmhouse here ahead of the third ODI against Australia on Friday.

The members of the Indian cricket team attended the party at the farmhouse of Dhoni on Thursday night.

The entire team along with skipper Virat Kohli was present on the occasion. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant shared a picture of the gathering at a social media platform. "Bhabhiji ruining our fitness levels?????? Super fun evening with fam-jam ! Thank you @msdhoni and @SaakshiSRawat for hosting us #goodtimes," Pant wrote on his Twitter handle.

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also took to social media to thank Dhoni and his wife Sakshi for their hospitality.

"Thank you for last night @msdhoni bhai and @Saakshiawat bhabhi," he tweeted.

The third ODI against Australia is likely to be Dhoni's last international appearance at his home ground.

Updated Date: Mar 08, 2019 11:03:19 IST

