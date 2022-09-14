India vs Australia: Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis ruled out of T20I series

Australia have been forced into making three changes for the upcoming T20I series against India. The Aussies have decided against taking any chances with T20 World Cup looming.

After David Warner, Mitchell Starc (knee), Mitchell Marsh (ankle) and Marcus Stoinis (side) have joined the sidelines. Taking their place in the travelling party are Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams and Sean Abbott.

The injuries are reportedly minor and nothing to be concerned about, but the team management have opted not to risk aggravating it.

The injuries to Marsh and Stoinis emerged during Australia’s series against Zimbabwe. Starc has been ruled out late after a knee scan on Wednesday.

The amended Australia squad will fly to India on Thursday ahead of a few days of acclimatisation and training session leading into the first match on Tuesday in Mohali.

The next two fixtures are in Nagpur (on 23 September) and Hyderabad (on 25 September).

Australia will then return home, get a few days of rest, before hosting the West Indies on 5 and 7 October in Queensland.

Warner, Marsh and Stoinis are expected to get a run out when West Indies and England tour Australia in the lead-up to the T20 World Cup.

Australia’s campaign at the T20 World Cup is due to start on 22 October when they face New Zealand at the SCG.

Australia squad: Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa.

