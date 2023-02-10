Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Thursday made headlines not only for demolishing Australia with his fifer on the opening day of the first Test in Nagpur but also for applying something on his spinning finger, triggering a debate on what it was and whether it was related to ball tampering.

A video made its way to social media, showing Jadeja receiving something from his teammate Mohammed Siraj and then applying and rubbing that on his left index finger, something that had Australian media and former players raising eyebrows.

What’s Jadeja up to here? pic.twitter.com/S9i4buQ1oK — Andrew Gourdie (@AndrewGourdie) February 9, 2023

Former Australia captain Tim Paine termed the incident “interesting” while former England skipper Michale Vaughan said he has never seen something like that on the cricket field.

However, the Indian team management later informed ICC match referee Andy Pycroft that Jadeja was using pain-relieving cream on the finger of his bowling hand.

Although the event generated discussion on social media and in the news, it has been discovered that the Australian team did not bring the issue to the match referee’s attention. The match referee may independently investigate such incidents depending on the circumstances without requiring a complaint to be made.

Meanwhile, former Australia captain Michael Clarke commented on the controversy and said that Jadeja should have given the ball to the umpire while applying the ointment.

“He’s bowling so much so he’s probably got a blister or cut on that finger. What he should have done there, he should have given the ball to the umpire and stand in front of the umpire while he was putting it on his finger,” Clarke said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

“I don’t look at that and think it’s a thing. I just wish he didn’t have the ball in his hand. If he chucks the ball to the umpire and does that I don’t think there’s any comment made about that. It’s just the perception. I don’t think there’s anything to it. I could be 100 percent wrong,” he added.

As per the ruled, the bowler is required by the Laws of Cricket to obtain the umpire’s approval before applying any kind of material on their hands in order to guarantee that the condition of the ball is not impacted.

It is worth noting, Jadeja’s brilliant performance of 5/47 helped India bowl out Australia for a paltry 177 in the first innings of the opening Test.

