The wait is almost over for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to get underway, with hosts India taking on Australia in the first Test in Nagpur, starting on 9 February.

Australia have not won a Test series on Indian soil since 2004/05, and this series adds more context with the two spots for the ICC World Test Championship final still at stake.

Should India win the series by a 3-0 or 4-0 margin, their win percentage (which is currently 58.93), will surpass 60, and set up a potential final against Australia (Whose current win percentage is 75.56).

On the other hand, if Rohit Sharma and Co suffer a heavy series defeat at the hands of the Aussies, the hosts’ win percentage would slip to 45.4, and Australia’s will surge to 80.07.

As far as team news is concerned, India will miss the services of Rishabh Pant after a horrific car accident he was involved in on 30 December, and that means, the wicketkeeper’s slot is vacant with both KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan in the fray.

The track at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) in Nagpur is set to assist spinners, but Test vice-captain KL Rahul said Team India were yet to confirm on their playing XI.

“We still haven’t decided on the final XI. It’s going to be a tough decision to make. There are guys who have performed exceedingly well and there are a few spots open so there are a few discussions going on and the players are being spoken to,” said Rahul at a press-conference on Tuesday.

Australia, meanwhile, have decided to do away with practice matches and have instead implemented unique ways to tackle the challenging Indian pitches. From employing Mahesh Pithiya, who resembles R Ashwin’s bowling action, to practicing on specially-prepared pitches, the Aussies are doing their level best to try and come out on top against India.

This promises to be a cracker of the series, and with the added context of the WTC, there is everything to play for.

Let’s now take a look at when and where to watch the first India vs Australia Test:

When will the first Test between India and Australia take place?

The first Test between India and Australia will take place on Thursday, 9 February.

Where will the first Test between India and Australia take place?

The first Test between India and Australia will be played at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur.

What time is the toss in the first Test between India and Australia?

The first Test between India and Australia will start at 9.30 AM IST. Toss will take place half an hour before the start of play.

How can I watch the first Test between India and Australia?

The first Test between India and Australia will be shown live on the Star Sports Network. You can also live stream the match on the Disney+ Hotstar app, as well as follow the live commentary and updates on Firstpost.com.

