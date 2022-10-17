India vs Australia Live score T20 World Cup warm-up: KL Rahul gets IND off to flying start

IND vs AUS warm up LIVE UPDATES
SIX! What a shot that was. KL Rahul gives himself some room as Stoinis follows him, bowls it full. KL hammers that over long off region for another maximum
|India
|Australia
|49/0 (4.2 ov) - R/R 11.31
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|KL Rahul
|Batting
|43
|23
|6
|2
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|Batting
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Pat Cummins
|1.2
|0
|13
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
49 (49) R/R: 11.3
Rohit Sharma (C) 1(3)
KL Rahul 43(23)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs Australia Live score and updates, T20 World Cup warm-up: India, after put into bat, are off to a fluent start vs Australia. KL Rahul is looking good for Rohit Sharma-led unit in the warm-up fixture.
IND vs AUS warm up LIVE UPDATES
After 3 overs,India 27/0 ( KL Rahul 23 , Rohit Sharma (C) 0)
IND vs AUS warm up LIVE
KL Rahul is looking in good touch. He has hit a couple of boundaries through the off side and pulled a short one to the fence on the leg side already
IND vs AUS warm up LIVE score
SIX! What a shot from KL Rahul. He has read the length perfectly on that one. Cummins bowls it short and KL pulls that to the square leg boundary for a maximum
After 2 overs,India 16/0 ( KL Rahul 12 , Rohit Sharma (C) 0)
Bowling fuller lengths won't really work against these two batters. KL Rahul has struck a couple of boundaries already.
India vs Australia warm-up LIVE SCORE
FOUR! First boundary of the match. Starc bowls that full and outside off, KL Rahul times that drive to perfection through the off side. A glorious looking shot from the right-hander
India vs Australia warm-up LIVE
The players are out in the middle. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul begin the proceedings for India. Mitchell Starc will bowl the first over
A look at our Team sheet for today's practice match against Australia.— BCCI (@BCCI) October 17, 2022
Live - https://t.co/3dEaIjz140 #INDvAUS #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wIcb6mBqa2
IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE
Playing XI
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson
India vs Australia LIVE SCORE
Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in the warm-up match. "Just wanted to try out things, we don't mind batting first and setting a target. We came here early and had a preparatory camp in Perth. These two games will allow us to get into the groove, we want to try out certain things in the two games we have here," Sharma said at the toss
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the warm-up match between India and Australia
9:00 AM IST: With two warm-up matches left for India before the side begins the campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, Rohit Sharma will now be looking to make a perfect XI
8:40 AM IST: India had roped in Mohammed Shami in place of injured Jasprit Bumrah. Shami was seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the game.
Raring To Go! 💪 💪@MdShami11 hits the ground running. 👌 👌#TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/97Yu9484hC
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 16, 2022
8:30 AM IST: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the warm-up match between India and Australia
PREVIEW: India lock horns with Australia in the warm-up match in Brisbane. Mohammed Shami who earlier replaced injured Jasprit Bumrah in the squad was seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the game. The Men in Blue had earlier played a couple of practice matches against Western Australia where they won the first clash while lost the second.
India will begin the T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday against arch-rivals Pakistan.
SQUADS:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
