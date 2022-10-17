India vs Australia Live score T20 World Cup warm-up: KL Rahul gets IND off to flying start

9:00 AM IST: With two warm-up matches left for India before the side begins the campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, Rohit Sharma will now be looking to make a perfect XI

8:40 AM IST: India had roped in Mohammed Shami in place of injured Jasprit Bumrah. Shami was seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the game.

8:30 AM IST: Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the warm-up match between India and Australia

PREVIEW: India lock horns with Australia in the warm-up match in Brisbane. Mohammed Shami who earlier replaced injured Jasprit Bumrah in the squad was seen sweating it out in the nets ahead of the game. The Men in Blue had earlier played a couple of practice matches against Western Australia where they won the first clash while lost the second.

India will begin the T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday against arch-rivals Pakistan.

SQUADS:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

Australia: Aaron Finch(c), Matthew Wade(w), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.