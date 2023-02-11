DROPPED! Mohammed Shami attacks Nathan Lyon and plays a slog that goes in the air for a mighty long time. It goes from the sunny portion of the ground to the shade and Boland is under it.... drops it! It goes right through the fingers. Yikes!
India vs Australia Live Score: India lead Australia by 144 runs going into Day 3 in the first Test in Nagpur.
IND vs AUS Live
Next ball, Shami is beaten in the flight, tries to play at it defensively but is beaten on the inside edge and the ball goes on to hit the leg. Umpires don't consider it a shot played. Australia review. And the impact is outside. So Australia lose the review
Length ball outside off by Lyon to Shami. He looks to cut but it kicks up a notch. Shami is cramped for room but still gets it away past backward point. The balls goes very fine and runs away to the boundary
BOWLED!
Ravindra Jadeja is baffled as he lets a Todd Murphy delivery go past and it goes on to rattle the off stump. Murphy is ecstatic after picking his sixth wicket on Test debut. Jadeja looks on at the pitch. He probably expected it to spin away into the keeper's gloves but it straightened and hit the off stump. Jadeja departs for 70 runs from 185 balls. India on 328/8, lead by 151 runs
India vs Australia Live
The purchase that Nathan Lyon got from the last over and has resulted in Pat Cummins cutting his spell short to just 1 over. Todd Murphy comes into the attack and goes for 1 run.
India vs Australia Live:
Fourth ball of the Nathan Lyon over and there is a big appeal for caught behind? Stumping? Not clear. Axar Patel with a big stride forward, the ball spins away beating the outside edge. The review confirms it missed the bat and Axar had his foot grounded. Safe! Oddly, Australia do not lose the review because the umpires had gone up to check a stumping anyway
IND vs AUS Live:
Three runs from the first over of the day in Nagpur. Pat Cummins got things underway and saw himself being struck around the park for three singles. India move on to 324/7, with lead moving on to 147 runs
India vs Australia Live
R Ashwin speaks ahead of Day 3: "It's (series) started pretty well. It's been an interesting pitch, it has been pretty easy-paced. Yesterday I was thinking that it might start to loosen up a bit, however, it played well throughout the day. Credit to Jaddu and Axar to pull out that partnership at the end. We are sitting okay right now, would be nice to have a few more runs on the board."
"Sometimes when batters come to this part of the world, premeditation can get the better out of you. I just felt like he (Carey) wasn't trusting his defence enough. Sweeping and reverse-sweeping looks like his defence. So that's probably going to be his go-to option all through the series. We'll have to watch out for that. We had our plans in place and I thought it worked pretty well."
IND vs AUS Live
Pitch Report: "On day one, the Australians made 177 but they lost two wickets to the new ball. They lost a few wickets to the ball that skidded on, the odd ball turned but the pitch didn't really play too many tricks on day one. So, I'd say that's a combination of poor batting and some good bowling. Yesterday the pitch played really well. The main body of the pitch hasn't really done much at all. There's a good grass cover, there's a few cracks, no doubts about it. These cracks might start to open up and might get a bit looser today. Batting may not be quite as easy today. Then, you've got the rough - this is the area where the Indian spinners are going to be bowling into. The left-hand batsmen for Australia facing Patel and Jadeja from over the wicket, they are gonna have to deal with this rough. Do they sweep, do they get down the track, do they play the ball late? These are all the things the Australian batsmen have got to think about. But generally speaking, I think this pitch has played a lot better than everyone thought it would play. Australia should bat better, they know the conditions now, they know what to expect. In theory, the pitch is going to do a little bit more, but the Australians should be better equipped to handle it."
Minutes away from start in Nagpur
BOWLED!
IND vs AUS Day 3
When Axar Patel joined Ravindra Jadeja in the middle on Day 2, Pat Cummins was probing and looked menacing especially after dismissing Rohit Sharma. But the spinners batted defiantly to dent Australia's hopes of minimising India's lead which stood at 63 runs at the time. The eighth wicket stand has taken the lead to 144 runs with a 81 run partnership. They will pick up things with India on 321/7
India vs Australia Live Score, Day 2 report: Skipper Rohit Sharma hit a brave 120 on a turning Nagpur pitch as India extended their lead to 144 runs despite Australian debutant Todd Murphy’s five wickets in the opening Test.
India were 321/7 at stumps with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja proving his worth for the second straight day of his international return with an unbeaten 66.
The 22-year-old Murphy took regular wickets with his off-spin in his attempt to check India’s surge but Jadeja kept up the charge following Rohit’s dismissal soon after tea.
Jadeja was batting alongside fellow left-hander Axar Patel, who hit 52, as the pair put on an unbeaten stand of 81 for the eighth wicket.
Rohit led from the front with his ninth Test century to extend India’s dominance after they dismissed Australia for 177 on day one of the four-Test series.
“It wasn’t easy, he was made to work really hard and he showed a lot of good temperament,” India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour told reporters.
“Rohit adapts really well and he is somebody who can change his game.”
