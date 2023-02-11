IND vs AUS Live

Pitch Report: "On day one, the Australians made 177 but they lost two wickets to the new ball. They lost a few wickets to the ball that skidded on, the odd ball turned but the pitch didn't really play too many tricks on day one. So, I'd say that's a combination of poor batting and some good bowling. Yesterday the pitch played really well. The main body of the pitch hasn't really done much at all. There's a good grass cover, there's a few cracks, no doubts about it. These cracks might start to open up and might get a bit looser today. Batting may not be quite as easy today. Then, you've got the rough - this is the area where the Indian spinners are going to be bowling into. The left-hand batsmen for Australia facing Patel and Jadeja from over the wicket, they are gonna have to deal with this rough. Do they sweep, do they get down the track, do they play the ball late? These are all the things the Australian batsmen have got to think about. But generally speaking, I think this pitch has played a lot better than everyone thought it would play. Australia should bat better, they know the conditions now, they know what to expect. In theory, the pitch is going to do a little bit more, but the Australians should be better equipped to handle it."