India vs Australia Live score updates 2nd T20I: Toss further delayed due to wet outfield; ground inspection at 8PM (IST)

India vs Australia, 2nd T20I, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by Ball commentary. Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the second T20I between India and Australia. Australia presently lead the three-match series 1-0.

PREVIEW: India and Australia are set to lock horns with each other in the second T20I of the series in Nagpur. The home side is presently trailing the series 0-1 after suffering a defeat in the opening match. India had posted 208/6 in 20 overs while batting first but the bowlers didn’t really have a good day at the office as the Australian side chased down the target by 4 wickets.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will now look to make a comeback in the series while the Australian team would seek to take an unassailable lead.

SQUADS:

INDIA: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Deepak Hooda

AUSTRALIA: Aaron Finch(c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams

