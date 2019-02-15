India vs Australia: KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah included in Virat Kohli-led squads for limited-overs assignments
Jasprit Bumrah is also back with the team which has made the bowling unit stronger. Bumrah was not part of either of the squads that played in New Zealand.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE Vs SCO Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 30 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 4 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NED Netherlands beat Oman by 8 wickets
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ Vs BAN New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 4 runs
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW vs SLW - Feb 17th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 THAW vs CHNW - Feb 18th, 2019, 08:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier, 2019 KWTW vs MALW - Feb 18th, 2019, 08:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Pulwama attack aftermath: Saner counsel must prevail; Narendra Modi should isolate Pakistan globally
-
Pulwama attack ominous sign for Valley as US withdrawal from Afghanistan may mean advantage Pakistan
-
CAG report doesn't acquit NDA's Rafale deal, but Rahul Gandhi's political immaturity has given BJP the advantage
-
Gully Boy and its mixed political messaging: Zoya Akhar's film is praiseworthy but has superficial politics
-
Pakistan rejects links to Pulwama attack, China maintains Masood Azhar not a terrorist: How the world reacted
-
Jet Airways seeks to raise about Rs 6,000 cr from govt fund, stake sale; shares rise 7.5%
-
Gully Boy: Inside Zoya Akhtar's ode to Mumbai's 'asli' hip-hop subculture
-
Firstpost Explains: What makes the NBA All-Star weekend such a big deal?
-
India aspires to be a 'climate leader', but govt is eroding environmental protections
-
घाटी को दोबारा जन्नत बनाने के लिए पाकिस्तान की 'सर्जरी' के साथ अलगाववादियों का भी 'इलाज' जरूरी
-
वाराणसी तक पहुंचे पुलवामा हमले के जख्म, शहीद रमेश के गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा
-
Pulwama Attack: जेहादियों को खत्म करने और पाकिस्तान को सबक सिखाने के लिए चलाना होगा 'कोवर्ट ऑपरेशन'
-
पीएम मोदी Updates: जवानों का बलिदान व्यर्थ नहीं जाएगा, हम मुंहतोड़ जवाब देंगे
-
पुलवामा की घटना हिंदुस्तान की आत्मा पर हमला, हम सरकार और जवानों के साथ हैं: राहुल गांधी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Virat Kohli will be leading the 15-member squad for the five-match ODI and two-match T20I series against Australia. The Indian captain was rested for the last two ODIs and the whole of T20I series against New Zealand.
File image of India's KL Rahul. Twitter: @BCCI
The other major inclusion in two squads is KL Rahul who was dropped from the setup after he was suspended by the BCCI for making sexist comments on Koffee With Karan. The series gives him a good chance to guarantee a place in the World Cup squad.
Jasprit Bumrah is also back with the team which has made the bowling unit stronger. Bumrah was not part of either of the squads that played in New Zealand.
Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who had led in Kohli's absence in the remainder of the New Zealand tour, has been retained in the squad. The Mumbai Indians skipper was expected to be given a rest for the series if reports earlier in the day were to be believed.
Umesh Yadav, who had been benched for the entirety of the Test series in Australia, has been picked in the squad for the two T20Is after a series of consistent performances for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy.
The series is a litmus test for many like Rahul and Vijay Shankar, who would look to cement their places in the World Cup squad.
India will play two T20 Internationals and five ODIs, starting 24 February, in what will be their last international assignment before the World Cup, which begins in England on 30 May.
T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande.
Squad for 1st two ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jedhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul.
Squad for last three ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jedhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
Updated Date:
Feb 15, 2019 17:22:44 IST
Also See
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma likely to be rested for T20I series, Virat Kohli set to return as captain
India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma may be rested for T20Is; no experiments expected for ODIs before World Cup
India vs New Zealand: Visitors left clutching at straws against Black Caps in opening T20I in Wellington