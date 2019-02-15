First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Quadrangular Series in Oman | Match 3 Feb 15, 2019
OMA Vs NED
Netherlands beat Oman by 8 wickets
BAN in NZ | 1st ODI Feb 13, 2019
NZ Vs BAN
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
BAN in NZ Feb 16, 2019
NZ vs BAN
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
BAN in NZ Feb 20, 2019
NZ vs BAN
University Oval, Dunedin
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India vs Australia: KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah included in Virat Kohli-led squads for limited-overs assignments

Jasprit Bumrah is also back with the team which has made the bowling unit stronger. Bumrah was not part of either of the squads that played in New Zealand.

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 15, 2019 17:02:19 IST

Virat Kohli will be leading the 15-member squad for the five-match ODI and two-match T20I series against Australia. The Indian captain was rested for the last two ODIs and the whole of T20I series against New Zealand.

India's KL Rahul in action against Afghanistan. Twitter: @BCCI

File image of India's KL Rahul. Twitter: @BCCI

The other major inclusion in two squads is KL Rahul who was dropped from the setup after he was suspended by the BCCI for making sexist comments on Koffee With Karan. The series gives him a good chance to guarantee a place in the World Cup squad.

Jasprit Bumrah is also back with the team which has made the bowling unit stronger. Bumrah was not part of either of the squads that played in New Zealand.

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who had led in Kohli's absence in the remainder of the New Zealand tour, has been retained in the squad. The Mumbai Indians skipper was expected to be given a rest for the series if reports earlier in the day were to be believed.

Umesh Yadav, who had been benched for the entirety of the Test series in Australia, has been picked in the squad for the two T20Is after a series of consistent performances for Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy.

The series is a litmus test for many like Rahul and Vijay Shankar, who would look to cement their places in the World Cup squad.

India will play two T20 Internationals and five ODIs, starting 24 February, in what will be their last international assignment before the World Cup, which begins in England on 30 May.

T20I squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Krunal Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Mayank Markande.

Squad for 1st two ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jedhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul.

Squad for last three ODIs: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jedhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Rishabh Pant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 17:22:44 IST

Tags : Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cricket, Dinesh Karthik, India Vs Australia, India Vs Australia 2019, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, KL Rahul, Ranji Trophy, Saurashtra, Vijay Shankar, Virat Kohli

Also See



fp-mobile



CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 New Zealand 3213 107
4 Australia 4566 104
5 England 5490 104
6 Sri Lanka 4256 89
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 8058 122
3 South Africa 5545 111
4 New Zealand 5645 111
5 Pakistan 4872 102
6 Australia 4290 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 5280 135
2 India 5590 124
3 South Africa 2960 118
4 England 2586 118
5 Australia 3266 117
6 New Zealand 3367 116
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all