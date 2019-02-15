India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma likely to be rested for T20I series, Virat Kohli set to return as captain
Kohli is expected to be back for the Australia ODIs, along with Jasprit Bumrah who was rested after the completion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in early January.
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA Vs SL Live Now
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs NED Live Now
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 30 runs (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka Women in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SAW Vs SLW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and West Indies Women in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2019 PAKW Vs WIW Pakistan Women beat West Indies Women by 4 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA Vs IRE Ireland beat Oman by 15 runs
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 NED Vs SCO Netherlands beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs SCO - Feb 15th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 16th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 IRE vs NED - Feb 17th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Quadrangular Series in Oman, 2019 OMA vs SCO - Feb 17th, 2019, 03:15 PM IST
- Bangladesh in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2019 NZ vs BAN - Feb 20th, 2019, 03:30 AM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 20th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 2 Test Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Feb 21st, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 21st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- England in West Indies, 5 ODI Series, 2019 WI vs ENG - Feb 22nd, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 AFG vs IRE - Feb 23rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|South Africa
|4280
|110
|3
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4256
|89
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|8058
|122
|3
|South Africa
|5545
|111
|4
|New Zealand
|5645
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|6
|Australia
|4290
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5590
|124
|3
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|Australia
|3266
|117
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Indian captain Virat Kohli is set to return to the team for the upcoming limited-overs' series against Australia after taking a much-needed break. Kohli missed the last two ODIs against New Zealand and the complete T20I series. As per a report in CricketNext, Kohli is expected to be back for the Australia ODIs, along with Jasprit Bumrah who was rested after the completion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in early January. Rohit Sharma, however, may miss the T20I series which is followed by the ODI series.
“The selectors had decided to rotate the players. The Indian team plays so much cricket throughout the year, the players need enough time to rest and recover. With Kohli returning, vice-captain Rohit Sharma might be rested for the T20 ties,” a senior BCCI official told CricketNext.
The same report suggests that Shikhar Dhawan might be rested for the latter half of the ODI series. In his place, the Indian team would like to try KL Rahul, who has been out of the team for a while, courtesy his suspension by BCCI in aftermath of the sexist comments made in a chat show.
Vidarbha bowlers Umesh Yadav and Jaydev Unadkat are also in contention to get a call-up from the selectors are their impressive show in the Ranji Trophy.
Australia's limited-overs tour begins on 24 February with the first T20I in Visakhapatnam. The second T20I will take place in Bengaluru. The ODI series begins on 2 March and will end on 13 March.
Updated Date:
Feb 15, 2019 10:58:17 IST
