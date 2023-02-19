It is no secret that Virat Kohli’s love for food has no bounds. Previously, Kohli has opened up his craving for his variety of food dishes on several occasions, even revealing back in 2016 that Chole Bhature was his favourite.

During Day 2 of the second Test between India and Australia in Delhi, which is Kohli’s hometown, the former India skipper went viral for a video where he could be seen enthusiastically clapping his hands on seeing a official bring in his food. Kohli was engaged in a serious discussion with head coach Rahul Dravid, and he initially clapped upon seeing his food arrive, before asking the official to keep it inside.

Twitterati came up with their own theories as to what the food actually was, with some commentators even jokingly predicting it was ‘Chole Bhature’.

However, Dravid ended the suspense during an interaction with broadcasters Star Sports on Sunday after India’s win in the second Test, saying it was not Chole Bhature, but instead ‘Kulcha Chole’.

“It was not chhole bhatoore, it was chhole kulche. He (Kohli) was tempting me with it. I said, ‘I’m 50 years old! I can’t handle that’,” Dravid said.

On Sunday, India scripted a six-wicket win in Delhi after seeing off Australia for 113 in the second innings. Cheteshwar Pujara, playing his 100th Test, remained unbeaten on 31 with KS Bharat (23*) at the other end, and while India clinched the match, it was still a forgettable outing for KL Rahul with the bat. In Delhi, Rahul endured scores of 17 and 1 across both the innings. Dravid, however, backed KL Rahul to trust the process.

“I think he needs to trust his processes. This is just a phase, he has been one of our most successful overseas openers. He’s got hundreds in South Africa and England, we’ll continue to back him. I believe he has the quality and class to come out of this. It is great working with this unit, managing formats is the most difficult part,” said Dravid.

The Indore-born former cricketer also credited Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, saying India were lucky to have Rohit take over leadership from Kohli.

“I think he has been brilliant. He has the respect of the dressing room. He is one of those guys who has been there a long time. The kind of person who doesn’t speak a lot, but when he does they all listen. He deeply cares a lot about the dressing room and the players. We are very lucky to have Rohit take over the leadership from someone like Virat,” Dravid added.

The win not only meant India took a 2-0 series lead, but also retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with Australia having not won the prestigious trophy since 2014/15.

The third Test will be played in Indore from 1 March.

